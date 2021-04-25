Assuming that the Rockets do everything possible to lose their games, let’s go with the last one. Loss in Denver against the Nuggets, who knew how to control from the beginning a night with little cheating and many possibilities for their players.

But make no mistake: those in Houston are there and need to shine. House, Wall, Augustin and Bradley were absent and Wood is injured, so Silas tried a very short rotation of seven. Olynyk, Armoni Brooks, Wilson or Anthony Lamb have to find accommodation in the future and want to stand out even in this context, so they weren’t going to give anything away. They squeezed what they could. On the other side, extended roles: Jokic did not have to force, Porter began to score points, Dozier stood out as a starter and Campazzo broke his record for assists (13). With it the Nuggets prevailed 129-116.

The home team already took a good lead in the first half. In the third quarter the Rockets they came to by losing by twenty-four points. In this context, it was easy to hold the game at his side and against with the victory at the end of the day.