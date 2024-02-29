Anyone who becomes incapacitated for work faces a bureaucratic maze. Waiting lists for the medical examiner run up to eight months, letters are incomprehensible and people do not understand how much benefit they can count on. With almost one million people in the WIA, it is time for something new, a special committee advises the cabinet. “We have the most complex system in Europe.”

