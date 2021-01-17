After the brutal accident that he starred in the race that the Top Race Junior disputed at the Paraná racetrack, Entre Ríos, David Martínez, the popular singer known as El Dipy, made his discharge through social networks.

In a series of videos that he uploaded to his Twitter account, the artist-turned-pilot gave his point of view about the crash that had him involved and hastened to clarify that false information about him circulated.

“I’m fine, nothing ever happened to me, my car is healthy. For those who are saying that I am hospitalized, that I was injured and show a car that is not even mine and is overturned, do not believe those bullshit they say,” he began .

At the same time, he conveyed calm with respect to the rest of the competitors and pondered the safety of the category.

“The drivers are fine, none of them suffered anything; that shows how safe the Top Race Junior and Top Race cars are. It is in sight with such a bump and roll,” emphasized El Dipy.

News in development.