A brutal accident shocked the national motorsport in the race that was held at the Paraná racetrack, by the Top Race Junior. It was in the first lap when the cars of Axel Tomada and David Martínez, better known for his role as a singer under the alias of The Dipy, they touched after the start. That contact triggered a multiple crash that, fortunately, had no injuries despite the fact that one of the cars flew through the air and ended up on top of the retaining wall.

The touch of El Dipy caused the spin of the Renault No. 22 of Tomada, which first went off the track, but then returned to the track and took the cars of Carlos Guttlein, Héctor Mercado and Alexis May, who could not avoid it.

All the pilots turned out and the only one to be sent to a hospital as a precaution was May. After the accident, El Dipy was excluded from the competition by the sports commissioners.

After the red flag, the race resumed and the winner was Tomás Micheloud, followed by Gastón Billeres and Miguel Otero. The Comodoro Rivadavia driver was two points behind Norberto Grosso, who did not start due to problems in his car.

