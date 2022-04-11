The Mexican ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, said goodbye yesterday to Sinaloa and the country, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Rosy Fuentes de Ordaz.

He enjoyed the weekend in his land from Friday; He came to support the Mazatlán Futbol Club in their match with Cruz Azul at the Kraken stadium, which ended in a draw.

Then he held meetings with family and friends in the beautiful port and, early yesterday, he swam with the fishermen of Playa Norte, and then went to cast his vote in the mandate revocation consultation.

Later he traveled to Mexico City, where at night he took the last direct flight to Madrid, together with Mrs. Rosy.

Next summer, once their semester is over, their youngest son, Santiago, will join them for his higher studies at a Spanish university. Silvana already has a life in Washington, where she has been working since her degree in International Relations, years ago, while Quirino Jr. decided to live in Sinaloa and start from the bottom in a well-known chain of stores, where he applies his knowledge as a graduate in administration.

Regarding Ambassador Ordaz’s work team, it will basically be made up of career personnel from the Mexican Foreign Service who are already part of the embassy. It may include a small group of (maximum) five officials, who will have to go through a rigorous approval process at the SRE.

TRANSOCEANIC FLIGHT. At the end of their ten and a half hour trip, Quirino and Rosy Ordaz would be received today by a vehicle with diplomatic license plates to take them to their new residence, the Embassy of Mexico in Spain, located at Carrera de San Jerónimo 46.

The new ambassador’s work schedule begins tomorrow; a meeting with the staff of the Embassy, ​​represented by fifty managers.

Then, in the company of his wife, he will go to admire various Holy Week processions, mainly the one in Seville. Let us remember that much of the activity of the Embassy of Spain is cultural.

The first official public act of Quirino Ordaz as ambassador will be on the 22nd of this, at the Festival of the Magical Towns of Mexico, which will take place in Barcelona, ​​together with his friends, the consul Claudia Pavlovich and the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco.

POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE. In about three weeks, Ordaz will present his credentials as Mexico’s ambassador to King Felipe VI. Before, he will deliver a copy of the documents to the Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, to schedule the ceremony that will take place in accordance with the protocol of the Spanish monarchy; the ambassador and his wife will be transferred in a carriage to drive them before the king and queen at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Subsequently, Quirino will carry out the respective procedure before the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysée Palace, in Paris, this in his capacity as head of the State of Andorra, the small principality that is located between Spain and France and before which the former governor of Sinaloa will also be ambassador.

It will be later when Quirino will be able to assume his third simultaneous position in Europe: permanent representative of Mexico to the World Tourism Organization, based in Madrid.

While that happens, Ordaz will develop an intense activity. He will hold meetings at the House of Mexico in Spain, the House of the Americas and the Cervantes Institute. Likewise, it will serve the Autonomous Communities of the Kingdom of Spain: Basque Country, Asturias, Madrid, Andalusia, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Ceuta, Extremadura, Canary Islands, Melilla, Navarra, Galicia, La Rioja, Murcia! and hey!