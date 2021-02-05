The diplomatic car drove up to the court, where a hearing on the case of libel against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War will take place. This was reported by the Izvestia correspondent on Friday, February 5.

The car tried to enter the court, but was unable to do so and later left.

At the same time, already in the morning, the police and the Rosgvardia come together, the road patrol service is on duty. It is noted that Navalny was taken to court at about 6 am.

The case was initiated because of Navalny’s remarks on the video in which veteran Ignat Artemenko spoke in support of changes to the Russian Constitution. The blogger left comments under the video that were deliberately false and denigrated the honor and dignity of the veteran.

Navalny is charged with libel (part 2 of article 128.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). If proven guilty, he may be fined or compulsory labor.

The news is supplemented