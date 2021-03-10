The Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Dr. Maryam Ibrahim Al-Mahmoud, said that the academy decided to extend its “Golden Jubilee Diplomats” campaign, which aims to attract new students, within the postgraduate diploma program in Emirati diplomacy and international relations, until April 10.

Al-Mahmoud told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the program extends over a period of nine months with a full-time system, and was designed according to a methodology capable of preparing Emirati youth for diplomatic work, within the cadres of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

She indicated that the Academy invites institutions, companies and government agencies to send their employees to pursue their studies in the field of diplomacy in order to support its plans, operational and strategic programs and expansion plans at the regional and global level.

Al-Mahmoud pointed out that the mission of the Academy is not only limited to equipping aspiring diplomats to serve and represent their country on the international stage, but also to provide them with directions and ideas that enable them to explore regional and global challenges, which enhances and supports the state’s global standing, especially in light of the country’s preparations for the next fifty years.

The Academy offers the program in the form of a series of lectures, classroom activities, practical training, field visits, lectures by diplomatic entrepreneurs, and simulation activities, as it provides its students with the opportunity to engage in a range of specialized topics in international and diplomatic relations, such as history, political science, economics, and practical skills. , Such as: negotiation, protocol, etiquette, and consular diplomacy, as well as the third language program that covers a bunch of the most widely spoken languages ​​in the world, namely: French, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, German and Hindi.

Emirati youth of both genders can apply for their enrollment by visiting the website:

https: // apply.eda.ae.





