Russian Ambassador to London Kelin: the royal family is advised not to have contacts with Moscow

There has been no contact between the Russian embassy in London and King Charles III of Great Britain since the proclamation of the son of Elizabeth II as the new British monarch. This was reported “Izvestia” Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrey Kelin.

According to him, members of the royal family are advised not to have contacts with the Russian diplomatic mission. At the same time, the diplomat noted that the embassy maintains contacts with the British Foreign Office. “We are not met with open arms, but we maintain a dialogue,” Kelin said.

The Russian Ambassador recalled that relations between the two countries began to deteriorate in 2018 after the so-called Skripal case. At present, relations between Moscow and London are at a “very low level,” the diplomat admitted. “If until February 24, contacts were maintained in business areas – in humanitarian and economic ones, then after London curtailed almost all relations, except for bilateral diplomatic ones,” he specified.

At the same time, Kelin expressed the opinion that neither Moscow nor London were interested in breaking off diplomatic relations. However, the restoration of the previous level of interaction will depend “on the further continuation of the NWO in Ukraine and on what it will all lead to.”

Earlier it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first foreign leader to congratulate King Charles III of Great Britain on his accession to the British throne.