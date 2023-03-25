Russia is actively working on opening an embassy in Burkina Faso. This was announced on March 25 by the Russian Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire and concurrently in Burkina Faso Alexei Saltykov.

“The issue of reopening the embassy in Ouagadougou is under development. We are working on this issue. We should all be optimists, and as an ambassador to Abidjan and part-time to Burkina Faso, I am also optimistic that this will happen, because it is in line with Russia’s strategic course of developing relations with countries on the continent,” he said. “RIA News”.

The Russian Embassy in Burkina Faso was closed in 1992 due to insufficient funding. Later, in 1996, the Embassy of Burkina Faso in Moscow was closed.

“Since then, work on the development of bilateral relations has not stopped even for a minute. We are quite actively engaged in dialogue through, first of all, note correspondence, through official channels, but we have regular exchanges of visits: the ambassador or embassy employees who come to the capital Ouagadougou and hold talks with Burkina colleagues,” Saltykov noted.

Earlier, on March 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Africa would become one of the leaders in a multipolar world order. He added that Moscow has always given and will give priority to cooperation with African countries. He called it one of the unchanging priorities of Russian foreign policy.

Prior to this, on March 16, Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the United States, Canada and the EU countries are trying to influence the interaction between African states and the Russian Federation.

On March 14, during the international forum “Russia-Africa: Cooperation as a Path to Sustainable Development”, the ambassador announced the West’s desire to oust Russia from African markets in order to maintain its monopoly.

In February, SUM Professor Yevgeny Smirnov said that African countries in the coming years will be increasingly closer in economic cooperation with Russia.

In July 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that Russia’s relations with African partners are based on time-tested “bonds of friendship and cooperation.” He stated that the development of ties with Africa remains among the important priorities of Russia’s foreign policy.