Permanent Representative in Vienna Ulyanov: the anti-Russian policy of the West does not work

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, noted the ineffectiveness of the policies of Western states, which continue to arm Ukraine and refuse to engage in dialogue with Moscow. He spoke about this in an interview RIA News.

“In general, in my opinion, it is becoming increasingly clear that the current policy, based, on the one hand, on the oblivion of diplomacy, and on the other, on massive arms supplies, is not working,” the diplomat said.

In his opinion, eventually more and more countries will begin to realize their mistakes in this matter and draw the necessary conclusions.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western countries are raising the stakes in the Ukrainian conflict by supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine.