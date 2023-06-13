Chumakov called the verdict on ex-employees of the Serbian special services Stanisic and Simatovich a mockery

Russian Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Chumakov commented on the sentence of former Serbian intelligence officers Jovice Stanisic and Franko Simatovich. His words convey RIA News.

Chumakov called the verdict a mockery of legal instruments in the field of human rights protection. “We are convinced that with decisions of this quality, achieving sustainable interethnic reconciliation is out of the question,” he said.

According to him, the court ignored the lack of evidence, but used the concept of a “joint criminal enterprise” to allegedly evict those who are not ethnic Serbs from the territories of Croatia, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. “As a result of such “creativity”, the acquittal turned into its complete opposite,” the diplomat noted.

Jovice Stanisic and Franko Simatovic were accused of crimes against humanity and violations of the laws and customs of war during the 1990s conflicts in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, but were acquitted by the International Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in 2013. In June 2017, a retrial began against them, which they decided to start due to errors during the trial. Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

In May, judges from the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (MOMUT) handed down a final sentence to Stanisic and Simatovic, increasing their sentences to 15 years.