Diplomat Harland calls for a new alternative to the grain deal

Executive Director of the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue David Harland assessed the possibility of returning to the previous grain deal. He spoke about this in a conversation with RIA News.

Harland ruled out the possibility of returning to the grain deal in its previous form and called for the creation of a new alternative to the agreement. In his opinion, the new agreements should include a condition not to attack each other’s commercial ships in accordance with international maritime law.

“I think the best thing about the grain deal is that Russia and Ukraine did something that benefited hundreds of millions of hungry people around the world,” the diplomat said.

The expert added that finding an alternative to the deal is also important for Turkey, as it gains economic and strategic benefits from free trade.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the conditions for resuming the grain deal. The department clarified that the restoration of the agreement requires the implementation of the Russia-UN memorandum.