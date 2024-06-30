Diplomat Bikantov: The topic of creating a Russian military base in the CAR remains on the agenda

The topic of placing a Russian military base in the Central African Republic remains on the agenda of negotiations between the countries, he said. RIA News Russian Ambassador to the Republic Alexander Bikantov.

However, this topic is not in an active phase. “There is no substantive discussion of the timing and location of its deployment, or the number of troops yet,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, retired US Navy Admiral James Stavridis expressed the opinion that Russia and China are consolidating political and military influence and defeating the US in Africa. According to him, Beijing and Moscow are strengthening their positions on the continent. Russian paramilitary formations are operating in Mali, Congo, the Central African Republic and other countries, and the Chinese leadership is developing its “One Belt, One Road” initiative.