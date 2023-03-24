Permanent mission to the UN: 37 employees of the mission of the Russian Federation are waiting for the extension of US visas

The Russian diplomat said that the situation with American visas for employees of the Russian mission to the United Nations (UN) is deteriorating. His words lead RIA News.

The Russian permanent mission specified that 37 employees of the Russian mission are currently awaiting the extension of US visas. In addition, another person is waiting for a visa for six months.

In early March, the United States once again refused to issue visas to individual members of the Russian interagency delegation who planned to take part in the activities of the working group on information and communication technologies at the UN headquarters. According to the representative of Russia at the organization, Irina Tyazhlova, the refusal to the delegates from Russia was made “unreasonably in a defiant manner.”