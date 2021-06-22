Russia will support Belarus after the introduction of new EU sanctions against the country. This was announced on June 22 by the Russian ambassador to Belarus Yevgeny Lukyanov.

According to him, Moscow is ready to support Minsk “until the most critical circumstances.”

“We will not leave Belarus. We are allies. Allies do not betray each other. I’m not even talking about the fact that we are two fraternal Slavic peoples, “- leads “RIA News” Lukyanov’s words.

A day earlier, the EU introduced a fourth package of individual sanctions against Belarusian citizens. 78 individuals and eight organizations were added to the list.

Brussels has included Belaeronavigatsia in the sanctions list, which it considers involved in the landing of Ryanair on May 23 in Minsk.

Also, restrictions were introduced against the car manufacturers MAZ, BelAZ, and CJSC New Oil Company.

Currently, the EU sanctions apply to 166 individuals and 15 legal entities. Their assets are frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from any cooperation with them. Individuals are additionally subject to a ban on entering the European Union.

Earlier that day in Belarus, the introduction by the European Union of the fourth package of sanctions against the republic was called a hostile move by Brussels.

Western measures against Minsk are being introduced against the background of the incident with the Ryanair airliner, which on May 23 made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital due to a message about mining, which was not subsequently confirmed. On board the liner was Roman Protasevich, ex-editor-in-chief of the Nekhta Telegram channel recognized as extremist in Belarus. After the plane landed, the blogger and his companion, Russian woman Sophia Sapega, were detained.