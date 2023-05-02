the diplomatic has landed on Netflix almost by surprise. One tends to distrust official summaries, but it must be recognized that in this case they have nailed it: “It is a high-voltage contemporary political drama about the importance and torture of long-term relationships between countries and people.” Within five minutes of starting to watch it, the parallels with The West Wing of the White House, the Aaron Sorkin series, are more than obvious. It is not necessary to investigate much: Debora Cahn, his creator, was the screenwriter of that glorious fiction that between 1999 and 2006 narrated the two terms of the imaginary Democratic president Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen), his team and his family. Cahn assures that since then, making a series like this has been on her mind.

More information

in the world of The diplomatic, as in the of the west wing…, everything refers to the present. To a present that is almost this, but not quite. It’s a parallel reality (okay, a multiverse) that it would be difficult for you to realize that it is not yours. It takes place in 2023. Russia has invaded Ukraine and a British aircraft carrier suffers an unclaimed attack in Gulf waters. Something that sounds familiar but not entirely, because it is not even the attack by Al Qaeda on the American destroyer USS Cole in 2000 nor the sabotage of oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in 2019, for which Iran was blamed, a country that denied it. The same thing happens in the series.

In this context, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), an American diplomat specializing in places as troubled as Afghanistan, is given her first leadership position: ambassador to the United Kingdom. She’s married to Hal, a high-profile veteran diplomat who’s making hallways for being smart. “You’re so famous that nobody wants to work with you,” she tells him when he tells her to be more social. Hal is the one who explains to the public relations of the embassy the difference between them and their predecessors. “The previous ambassador got the job because he raised two million dollars for the president, like most US ambassadors in great European jobs. Kate and I are more like the British ambassadors: a lot of experience in crisis areas. And without an art collection.

That profile of his predecessor fits, for example, with that of someone real like Woody Johnson, the London representative of the Trump administration. Heir to the Johnson & Johnson empire, he had raised $1.5 million for the former president’s campaign. Owner of the New York Jets since 2000, he became fond of soccer during his stays in London and wanted to buy Chelsea FC from Abramovich. He offered $2.6 billion.

For the fictional Kate Wyler, the job is an exam. They want to test if, despite being an apparent disaster like socialite, can serve as a replacement for a vice president about to be removed by a president, who is not Joe Biden, but looks a lot like him. As the premier British would be a mix between David Cameron and Boris Johnson. With the dance they’ve had since Brexit, it was hard for the character to resemble anyone in particular.

Kate and Hal look familiar. Hal has an air of President Bartlet, the protagonist of The west wing…, if you take away a large part of its virtues and leave its defects. He is manipulative, seductive, and morally ambiguous. His marriage is leaking precisely because of that. Kate looks like the fusion of two characters from the west wing: the tough, no-nonsense first lady and quick-witted spokesperson for the presidency.

Because, as in Sorkin’s series, in the diplomatic everyone is witty and smart. They seem to think twice as fast as normal and talk even faster. Or if not, ask the person in charge of the subtitles that he is forced to summarize to keep up with his rhythm. The replies and counter-replies are so fast that sometimes you have the impression that you have found out half of it. But they make the series exciting. You don’t see many starring extremely smart people. The eight chapters of the first season fly by. End with one of those cliffhangers that should only be allowed if the second season arrives already. It could happen: this Monday the series was officially renewed.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP