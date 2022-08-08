In a few days (August 10) the first and only demo of The DioField Chroniclethe new strategic RPG developed by Square-Enix and Lancarse. For the occasion, a long gameplay has been released capable of explaining in detail all, or almost all, the mechanics of the title.

The combat system is based on a system RTTB, that is, tactical combat in real time, with management and monitoring of companions and tactical pause. It is not something that is often seen to come from Japan (indeed never) so it is definitely worth keeping an eye on. The title also seems very accurate from the point of view of the settings and narrative, without considering a level soundtrack. This is the synopsis:

“The era of myths gives way to an era of great turmoil … The world of men has plunged into a war that continues from year to year. Amidst the flames and chaos, a group of elite mercenaries who call themselves Blue Fox are born, whose fate and valiant deeds will echo for centuries to come. But ultimately, will the name Blue Fox end up symbolizing hope or the worst of tragedies?”