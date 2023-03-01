SQUARE ENIX And Lancarse have confirmed the release date for already announced free update of THE DioFIELD CHRONICLE.

The update will be available from next March 6 and will include the new chapter “Waltaquin’s story”, the new level of difficulty “Very difficult”, a new type of weapon “Magic tome” and a new difficulty level for the New Game+ called “Extra Mode”. More details about the update can be found in this article.

THE DioFIELD CHRONICLE is available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc Street SteamYou can find our review here.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu