SQUARE ENIX And Lancarse have released a new trailer for the strategic RPG online THE DioFIELD CHRONICLE, lasting about six minutes. The game mechanics are explained in detail in this Japanese trailer.

THE DioFIELD CHRONICLE the next will come September 22 around the world on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. A demo is scheduled for August 10th.

MILAN (13 July 2022) – SQUARE ENIX® announced that The DioField Chronicle™, an all-new strategic RPG that tells an epic story of war and honor with real-time strategic combat, will be released on September 22 on PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™), PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch ™ and PC (via Steam®). It is now possible to pre-order The DioField Chronicle in physical and digital format on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and in digital format on Steam. It is also possible to pre-order the physical version of the game for Nintendo Switch, while digital pre-orders will be available at a future date.

To watch the trailer for the release date of The DioField Chroniclevisit: https://youtu.be/16eW4pAJUKU

Who wants to try The DioField Chronicle before the release you will be able to download a demo of the game starting from August 10, in which it will be possible to play the first sections of the title. Demo save data can be transferred to the full game upon release.

In The DioField Chronicle players will be able to experience a new real-time strategic combat system called Real Time Tactical Battle (RTTB), mixed with a raw and engaging story created by a team of veteran developers, with characters made by Taiki (Lord of Vermilion III And IV), sketches by Isamu Kamikokuryo (FINAL FANTASY XII, FINAL FANTASY XIII) and wonderful orchestral music by renowned composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell, known for their contributions in game of Thrones.

Who will buy the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive in-game items to use in the early stages of the main game, including the Knight’s Spear weapon and the Mystical Ring accessory, as well as digital versions of the soundtrack and artbook of The DioField Chronicle.

Furthermore, who will pre-order thestandard edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition will also receive bonus content for use in the main game, including the Rhopasto Knife (in an exclusive color) and the Recruit’s Bangle.

On the SQUARE ENIX Store, in limited quantities, it is also possible to pre-order the Exclusive Collector’s Edition set. The set includes the standard edition of the game and collectibles, the board game of The DioField Chronicle and four pins.

https://sqex.link/3w6a

For more information, visit the official website of The DioField Chronicle: https://www.diofieldchronicle.com/

About The DioField Chronicle

The DioField Chronicle is set in a fascinating and original world that combines fantasy, medieval and modern elements. Under the steadfast reign of the Shaytham dynasty, the kingdom of Alletain has lived peacefully on DioField Island for 200 years, but suddenly finds itself catapulted into an age of uncertainty due to war powers and modern magic. The kingdom of Alletain has ample reserves of jade, highly coveted as a staple ingredient in magic, but this draws the attention of the Empire and the Alliance. Players will control a band of elite mercenaries known as “Blue Fox”, but will their name become the symbol of hope or tragedy?