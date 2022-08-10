As promised, Square Enix today released the demo free of The DioField Chronicle for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, giving players a chance to try out this strategic RPG and get an idea of ​​the game mechanics.

You can download the trial version at this address for PS5 and PS4, from here instead for Xbox Series X | S and One, while at this one link reach the Nintendo Switch eShop.

The DioField Chronicle demo allows you to play the first chapter of the game, experience first-hand the RTTB (Real Time Tactical Battle) combat system and get an idea of ​​the history and the soundtrack with orchestral music created by famous composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell, known for their contributions in Game of Thrones.

In short, we are talking about a rather substantial trial version. Also, if you want, you can transfer all progress facts in the full game when it becomes available.

In this regard, we remind you that The DioField Chronicle will hit stores next September 22 in Europe for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles.

The DioField Chronicle is a turn-based strategy RPG with a fantasy setting. It has a setting of the clashes in some ways similar to that of Final Fantasy Tactics but with some variations that make it substantially different. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our tried and tested The DioField Chronicle.