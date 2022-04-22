THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, April 22, 2022, 3:34 p.m.



The Cathedral Chapter encourages the entire Diocese to collaborate financially in the restoration of the cathedral’s façade. Those who want can make their donation through Bizum, in the ‘Make a donation’ section, at 04574. In addition, those people who need their donation deducted in the Income tax return, must send proof of payment to the email cathedral@diocesisdecartagena. org indicating the following data: name, surnames, DNI and postal address. According to the dean of the cathedral, Tomás Cascales, the cathedral is nourished by donations given by the faithful, which is why a specific collaboration is necessary to carry out this project.

In addition, when the work begins (a date that has yet to be determined), all citizens will be able to learn about how the restoration is carried out, since a double scaffold will be placed that will allow visits during the course of the works without interfering with them. An initiative with which it will also collaborate economically in the restoration, called The secrets of the facade, which will enable access -upon request-, in guided tours and with reduced capacity, to the main elements of the imafronte. Visits coordinated by the Cathedral Museum.