The secretary of the diocesan council, Hegumen Veniamin (Rainikov), called the statements of the arrested former schema-abbot Sergius (Nikolai Romanov) about the allegedly paid bribe of several million dollars for not registering the TIN for the Sredneuralsky monastery as unfounded and unprovable. Writes about it RIA News…

Earlier, the ex-schema monk’s lawyers circulated his appeal, in which he stated that he had to pay “several million dollars” so that the monastery he founded had no TIN, since the details for the monastery contradict the blessings of his spiritual father.

“Judging by the astronomical sums that Romanov calls when he talks about the money he disposed of, his refusal to register the monastery as a separate legal entity that has bank accounts, conducts non-cash payments, maintains official accounting, submits reports on the use of earmarked receipts, looks such an unambiguously pure, spiritual and heroic act, – Reinikov commented on the situation. “Naturally, the facts of transferring“ millions of dollars ”to Metropolitan Kirill are unfounded and unprovable.”

The interlocutor of the agency also called the position of lawyers strange, who allowed the schema-abbot to incriminate himself and declare that he had been giving bribes for many years. Rainikov recalled that Romanov positioned himself as a person “outside the policy of church and state.” The secretary of the diocesan council expressed the hope that Sergius’ rejection of politics is the first sign of his repentance and admonition.

Earlier in February, the Moscow City Court recognized the legality of the arrest of the former schema-abbot. He is accused of inclinations to suicide, arbitrariness and violation of the right to freedom of religion.