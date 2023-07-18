Dinosaurs and mammals coexisted for millions of years, but there is little evidence of how they interacted. The prevailing idea is that dinosaurs were the main predators; but an unprecedented discovery in China challenges what was believed until now. The fossils found reflect a fight to the death between a small mammal of the species Repenomamus robustus clinging to the dinosaur Psittacosaurus lujiatunensis. The mammal, about the size of a domestic cat, clings to its opponent’s side, grasps the lower jaw with one paw, and sinks its fangs into the ribcage. Entwined in this fight, both were trapped in a volcanic mudflow and buried together 125 million years ago.

Jordan Mallon, a co-author of the find and a researcher in Paleobiology at the Canadian Museum of Nature, stresses that if his interpretation is correct, the mammal was devouring the dinosaur alive, similar to how a hyena might feed on a zebra. “It is a behavior that we could never have imagined from the bones alone, something that only an extraordinary fossil like this could suggest,” he tells EL PAÍS. The study of this exceptional discovery is published today in Scientific Reports.

Entangled skeletons of the Psittacosaurus (dinosaur) and Repenomamus (mammal). The scale bar equals 10 cm. Gang Han (Gang Han)

The remains were found in 2012 in the Lujiatun fossil bed in northwest China, an area that has played an important role in revealing the diversity of small dinosaurs and other animal species. The find can be considered impressive not only because it shows this battle frozen in time, but also because it is about a mammal against a dinosaur much bigger than it. According to the researcher, there is evidence of a species of dinosaur from the genus Velociraptor facing another Protoceratops in the Gobi desert in northern China. Also of two mammoths that died in combat with their tusks intertwined in the present-day United States. “To the best of my knowledge, ours is the first find that preserves a mammal in combat with a dinosaur,” Mallon says by email.

According to the researchers’ calculations, the mammal weighed about 3.5 kilos and measured about 46 centimeters, while the dinosaur was about 10 kilos and just over four feet, that is, approximately three times more. The site was found under lahar layers, a flow of volcanic mud that mixes water, rocks and ash, common in volcanic regions and which has helped preserve the remains of both animals. Due to its preserved characteristics and the position of the remains, the researchers have been able to conclude that some mammals could represent a real threat to large predators. “We think that, in some cases, even the smallest dinosaurs could prey on the largest dinosaurs. Food webs of the Mesozoic [hace entre 250 y 66 millones de años] obviously they were more complicated than we thought before ”, Mallon ditch.

José Ignacio Canudo, a paleontologist unrelated to the study, agrees that there is a mistaken perception about the food chain in which it is wrongly assumed that large animals always feed on smaller ones. According to him he maintains, the example of The praying mantis that eats a hummingbird It can be a useful analogy to illustrate how an insect eats a bird, a dinosaur.

The professor at the University of Zaragoza recalls that it is not the first time that it has been described that a mammal could feed on a dinosaur, either by hunting them or taking advantage of their carcasses. “A few years ago, also in China, the remains of a relatively large mammal were found [el de un perrito pequeño] that inside it had remains, bones of a small dinosaur. It is real evidence that they fed on him ”, she underlines.

Both experts agree that checking that a fossil is true can be complicated and complex under such circumstances. Canudo maintains that historically there have been “very well done” forgeries and that it has been difficult to recognize them. “As a paleontologist, you always have a lot of distrust in fossils that are highly manipulated, well prepared, cleaned, where you don’t see the intersections or the matrix that contains them. Perfection does not exist and that is usually also a way of identifying them”, details the professor. The other ways are, for example, using ultraviolet light or through anatomical knowledge of animals. “Sometimes montages are made, but the scientist recognizes that it is a chimera, that it is an impossible animal,” he adds.

For his part, Mallon details that most fossil forgeries simply juxtapose two individuals, either side by side or on top of each other. Instead, the fossil studied by his team shows the skeletons intimately intertwined. The group also ran tests around the mammal’s lower left jaw to show that it actually sinks into the dinosaur’s petrified ribs. “Furthermore, our analysis of the rock shows that the mineralogical content is consistent with that of other layers in Lujiatun, where the fossil came from. These combined factors give us reason to believe that the fossil is authentic,” says Mallon, adding that fossils like this “are found once in a lifetime” and the probability of another similar one, even if they are actively looking for it, “is quite low. ”.

