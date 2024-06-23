The eShop of Nintendo Switch has been updated, revealing the download size of the digital versions of a series of games coming to the handheld console in the coming weeks and months, inclusive The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom and Darkest Dungeon 2.
The new game in the series which sees Zelda as the absolute protagonist for the first time will have overall small dimensions, equal to 6.14GB. Well below those of the 23.47 GB visual novel Tsukihimie: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. The list also includes Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (6.89 GB) and Darkest Dungeon 2 (1.92 GB).
The burden of downloading games coming to Nintendo Switch
We have therefore reported below the dimensions of the games arriving on the eShop based on the list published by the NintendoEverything portal, modifying where possible the weight of the Italian versions of the titles (which sometimes differ slightly due to localization).
- Tsukuhime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon – 23.47 GB
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – 6.89 GB
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 6.14 GB
- B-Project Ryusei Fantasy – 5.00 GB
- Some Some Convenience Store – 4.69 GB
- Food Truck Simulator – 2.32 GB
- Darkest Dungeon II – 1.92GB
- Climbing Over It with a Spear Only Up – 1.34 GB
- Highway Zombie Survival – Car Apocalypse – 1.2 GB
- Planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe – 1004 MB
- Super Woden GP II – 977 MB
- Machi Koro With Everyone – 817 MB
- Nocturnal Visitors – 754 MB
- Planetarian: Snow Globe – 741 MB
- Air Sea Modern Conflict – 713 MB
- Whacking Hell – 636 MB
- True Colors – A Date With Deception – 461 MB
- Boat Driver: Ship Parking Simulator – 446 MB
- How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered – 394 MB
- Vacuum Ball – 389 MB
- Cape’s Escape Game 9th Room – 356 MB
- Retro Battle – 322 MB
- Last Night of Winter – 281 MB
- Summer Games Beach Volleyball – 205 MB
- Editor’s Hell – Newspaper Story – 193 MB
- Mega Ramp Car Jumping – 191 MB
- Flying Tank – 189 MB
- Vera Blanc Supernatural Mysteries – 159 MB
- At Your Feet – 150 MB
- Frogue – 143 MB
- Ballz – 142 MB
- Clock Maker: My Pendulum Clock – 97 MB
- Switch Race – 94 MB
- Bouncy Chicken – 81 MB
- Satryn DX – 73 MB
- Lost Pixels – 73 MB
- Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero – 45 MB
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom, Darkest Dungeon 2 and other games in the list above were revealed just a few days ago, during the Nintendo Direct in June. If you missed it, here is our summary with all the announcements and titles shown.
