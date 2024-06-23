The eShop of Nintendo Switch has been updated, revealing the download size of the digital versions of a series of games coming to the handheld console in the coming weeks and months, inclusive The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom and Darkest Dungeon 2.

The new game in the series which sees Zelda as the absolute protagonist for the first time will have overall small dimensions, equal to 6.14GB. Well below those of the 23.47 GB visual novel Tsukihimie: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. The list also includes Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (6.89 GB) and Darkest Dungeon 2 (1.92 GB).