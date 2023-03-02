Based on what has been done this season, it is a fact that the Georgian, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, will be one of the most sought after footballers by the top teams in European football, the Napoli left winger has shown incredible sporting conditions despite being his first season in the 5 major leagues, being one of the best playmakers in the world, with a very high assist average and has become a key man for Napoli’s current success.
Thus, Kvara has drawn the attention of several of the best teams on the planet, one of them Real Madrid. Although, on the other hand, Barcelona is not a club that has already expressed or explored an option to add the only 22-year-old footballer to its project, but in the event of doing so and experiencing a conflict with the Merengue team over this possible signing, They would put the footballer in a delicate decision.
Mamuka Jugeli says that both he and the footballer’s father are recalcitrant fans of Barcelona and consider that the best thing for the player is to continue his career with the Blaugrana colors. However, the agent also expressed that the footballer has been a fan of Real Madrid since childhood and the dream of ‘Kvara’ is to wear the shirt of the team from the capital of Spain at some point in his career, this being much more possible. that an arrival to the City Condal.
