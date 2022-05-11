The famous yellow gold of which Ukraine is a major producer has been standing still for weeks and cannot reach the countries that benefit from it in the Middle East. A part, however, may already be traveling in the Mediterranean by the Russians

It was one of the hot topics addressed in yesterday’s White House talks between our Prime Minister Mario Draghi and US President Joe Biden. Ukraine and the war that inflames it, at the center of the dialogue. And at the heart of the debate is the issue of that nation’s wheat, which has been blocked in Ukrainian ports for weeks.

At least part of that grain. The remainder may have been “stolen” by the military forces of Moscow and would already be on its way to the Mediterranean to be transported and then sold abroad, smuggled into the nations of the Middle East. This would in fact be the hypothesis made known yesterday by the Kiev Ministry of Defense.

But in the meantime, officially and in massive quantities, the yellow gold for which Ukraine is renowned throughout the world, would be stopped in ports and the leaders of Italy and the United States, in yesterday’s meeting, underlined the urgency of an intervention on this stalemate.

Draghi spoke of the need to “ask Russia to unblock the grain blocked in Ukrainian ports”. Biden agreed: «There are” millions of tons still “and there is a risk of” a food crisis in Africa “».

On the other hand, Volodymyr Zelensky himself, who a few days ago had urged the international community to take “immediate measures”, had already spoken of the specter of famine behind the blockade of ports in Ukraine by the Russians.

There are tons of cereals, including wheat, corn and other products still on ships, with very serious consequences on the supplies of many developing countries but also on the rich ones.

Over time, the situation could get worse. Zelensky knows this and pointed out that “Politicians are already discussing the possible consequences of the price crisis and famine in Africa and Asia”.

Even from the US, the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, says she is “terribly worried” by the world food crisis. “We need a plan of action”, highlighting that 275 million people are in danger.

According to the recent report against the global food crises of FAO, UN and EU, in fact, several countries that are fighting serious food crises have obtained almost all their wheat imports in 2021 from both Russia and Ukraine, such as Somalia ( over 90%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (over 80%) and Madagascar (over 70%).

Egypt and Turkey import over 17 million tons of wheat. Wheat that is no longer arriving today. Just as it is not reaching Yemen which imports 22% of its wheat from Ukraine, Lebanon which imports 50% and Syria.

Hence the urgency to intervene. In addition to the threat of famine, food prices have started to soar around the world. In Italy, the surveys on the prices paid to the food industry by large-scale distribution show an increase of + 2.1% in March for the average of the 46 most consumed food products, with a growth that reaches + 10.9% compared to March 2021 .

Ukraine exports 10% of the common wheat destined for bread making to the world for a total of over 18 million tons but also 15% of corn for over 27 million tons.