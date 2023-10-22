“It’s the million dollar question. And I don’t have an answer. My heart tells me that it is better for the troops not to enter, but my mind tells me that Hamas must be destroyed. Each option is worse than the other. And I just want to see my sister again.” Shaule Naor is 73 years old and some cards with the faces of her relatives kidnapped from her on the 7th, in the massive attack in Israel organized by Hamas that has transformed the Middle East conflict. Her sister, five years younger, is Efrat Katz, formally declared kidnapped in Gaza on Thursday after several days of verification, as were her grandchildren Raz, four years old, and Aviv, two years old. The three appear briefly in a video – recorded with a cell phone by one of the kidnappers – stuffed into a kind of wheelbarrow while a militiaman shouts “God is the greatest” and covers the head of the children’s mother, Doron Asher Katz. . The first three are among the 210 hostages that Gaza militias captured – according to data updated on Saturday by the Israeli army – to force their exchange for all Palestinian prisoners. Doron is on the list of missing people, at least 100 whose location is unknown. There are also around 1,400 dead.

The “million dollar question” that Naor mentions is the one that Israeli political and military leaders are asking themselves these days as they prepare the ground invasion and bomb Gaza “at a rate never seen in decades,” as the army has defined it: what is preferable? Roughly invade and bomb Gaza to achieve the stated goal of “eliminating Hamas” while knowing that it will likely sentence the hostages to death? Design risky rescue operations, with little chance of success, in the underground tunnels where they are presumed? Or negotiate their release, as Israel has done for decades, even at the risk that its enemies will perceive it as weakness and organize more kidnappings when they realize that the country always ends up paying the price, even when its blood boils the most?

Nor is Naor, an Israeli-American who was visiting his family, clear. “If one is rational, he knows that the chances of them getting out alive without negotiation are very low. On the other hand, almost two weeks have passed and I don’t know if they have been able to survive in those conditions, especially the children,” he responds. The Islamic Jihad has also claimed, without presenting evidence, that the bombings have already killed around twenty of those kidnapped.

Naor speaks in front of an installation of about 150 images with photos of missing and kidnapped people. Its location is no coincidence: in front of Kirya, the military base that houses the Ministry of Defense, in the heart of Tel Aviv. Where key decisions are made about the three-phase plan with which Israel intends to overthrow the Hamas government, put an end to the foreseeable strongholds of resistance and hand over the keys to the management of Gaza to whom, it is not clear. Soldiers leaving the base and passers-by stop, move, and write messages on the mural, such as “Bringing you home is the top priority,” “First of all, at any cost,” or “The photo of victory is the return of the hostages.” Also the movement’s motto, written in English on a huge canvas on an esplanade, is more emotional than political: “Bring them home now.” The question is how.

“We call for the immediate release of all hostages without conditions. And we ask all parties for it. We are a movement with a single issue on the agenda,” explains Daniel Shek, one of the 15 so-called ambassadors of the Israel Forum for Missing and Hostages, the main organization hastily set up to represent their families, offer them psychological support, publicize the cases and put pressure on the foreign ministries. In short, so that those who make the decisions do not forget that they exist. This week alone there has been a daily vigil, a demonstration with hundreds of participants in Tel Aviv and a dinner sabbath with so many empty chairs as hostages in Gaza, which connects with the Jewish tradition of leaving one for the prophet Elijah, who will mark the arrival of the Messiah.

Artistic installation of a Sabbath dinner table with an empty chair for each abductee in Gaza, on Saturday in Tel Aviv. ABIR SULTAN (EFE)

The ambassadors They are former diplomats, so Shek measures his words. “We do not go into how to achieve liberation. It is neither our role nor our responsibility to say so. Nor are we the Israeli Government, which takes into account other interests and considerations.”

-But you can choose to press in one direction or another.

―Our ability to decide what is going to be done is zero.

Shek further explains that the families represented have different opinions on how to act. It can be seen in his statements in recent days: from the one who is happy to know that his relatives are dead to end the uncertainty and for the army to act without restraint to the one who openly advocates for the State to pay for thousands of releases. price of not having been able to protect its citizens for hours, in which the militiamen roamed freely, even taking selfies in the streets and opening the refrigerators in their homes.

The Forum of Disappeared Persons has spoken out against the Government for allowing humanitarian aid to enter southern Gaza from Egypt. “We are not against the fact that it was done, but rather that it was done for free,” he argues. Israel, which maintains a complete blockade of food, water, fuel and electricity on Gaza, has announced that not a single supply will enter the Strip from its territory as long as there are hostages.

More than 230 kidnapped

On Tuesday, Hamas put the number of hostages it has at at least 200, to which we can add 30 claimed by the Islamic Jihad and an undetermined number in the hands of other small groups and even people who are not active in armed organizations. The majority are alive, although corpses were also brought to Gaza, aware that their return has also generated compensation in the past.

These are mainly civilians, captured at a party rave outdoors that ended up becoming a massacre (about 260 dead) or in their homes, trying to flee or fighting in the streets of twenty towns. The Israeli army estimates that there are around 30 children under the age of 18 and between 10 and 20 those over 60. From a half-year-old baby to an octogenarian couple, which the spokesman for Islamic Jihad, Dawood Shihab, justifies in that Israel keeps Palestinian women and children imprisoned, so they too do not “take into account” age or gender. Hamas has released propaganda videos of militants holding a baby in one hand and a rifle in the other.

Demonstration for the release of Israeli hostages, on Saturday in Tel Aviv. AHMAD GHARABLI (AFP)

Dafna Serr, 53, is a psychologist and goes to the mural with her country’s flag. “I bring it because they have attacked us for being that, Israelis,” she justifies. She is the same one she took every Saturday to the demonstrations against Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform. With the protests canceled due to the war and the Israelis in a tactical truce, their group of psychologists against the controversial reform (There is no mental health without democracy) is now focusing on helping the families of victims, hostages and missing persons. She accompanies four families of kidnapped people in the process and explains how her desire to hug her loved ones again takes precedence over any political considerations. “They are not in denial. In fact, some were chatting with them when they were caught. The thing is that all they want is to be returned home. And that has much more to do with the most basic human feelings than with anything political or national about how to achieve it.” Serr also laments the “mirage of control” that gives families spending hours in front of the television or cell phone waiting for the slightest clue. “It only deepens the trauma,” she laments.

Two words are often heard these days in Israel: “We will overcome” and “revenge.” The last one has been used by the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, or by Tally Gotlib, a deputy from the same party (Likud), when calling for an atomic bomb on Gaza, where 4,385 Palestinians, especially children and women, have already died in the bombings, according to figures from the Strip Ministry of Health.

Tal (he does not want to give his last name) does not even want to hear those words as he cries standing in front of the photo of his nephew Omer Shem Tov, 21, on the mural. “I don’t want revenge. I just want it back. And to all those other people, who have done nothing to anyone. And I don’t care about the price.”

The price asked by the Gaza militias is to empty the Israeli prisons of those Palestinians (about 5,200) who are serving sentences for so-called “nationalist crimes.” That is, those linked to the conflict, from a lethal attack to throwing stones at settlers or soldiers or supporting an organization considered terrorist on the networks.

Over the decades, Israel has freed thousands of prisoners in exchanges. Just 12 years ago, for example, he freed more than 1,000 Palestinians for a single soldier, Gilad Shalit, who Hamas was holding in Gaza. This time, however, he insists that there is no room for negotiation. “It’s really a moral question. Are we willing to abandon these people? I think we don’t have the right. And I do not take lightly the blow we have suffered nor the need to respond with great force and restore Israeli deterrence power,” he argued in the newspaper. Haaretz David Meidan, the Mossad veteran [los servicios secretos en el exterior] who participated in the negotiation for Shalit. On the opposite ideological side, the commentator Nadav Haetzni warned in the newspaper Israel Hayom: “There is a fine line between showing empathy and promoting national weakness. And we should not cross it.”

Confidential rescue plans

Military correspondents speak of confidential plans to rescue the hostages, having accumulated much intelligence about their whereabouts and physical condition. The high-tech sector is developing special algorithms and facial recognition mechanisms for the mission.

As often happens, what is spread is one thing and what is known is another. Some of the public information is aimed at giving false leads to Hamas, which has people who speak Hebrew and follows the information. Meanwhile, the families of the hostages are privately communicated with the data obtained from surveillance systems, spies on the ground, security cameras and the videos recorded by both the attackers and the attacked.

In the negotiations mediated by Qatar, the hostages have been divided into three groups. One is the Israeli soldiers and police, whose release Hamas completely refuses. In a second there would be Israeli civilians, like Maya Shem, the young woman who appears in a video released on Tuesday, in the first proof of life provided by Hamas. She also has French nationality.

In the third are the foreigners. Those most likely to be saved, as evidenced by the fact that Americans Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter Natalie, 17, were the first to be released on Friday, apparently in good health. They are the “guests”, who will be released without conditions “as soon as the situation allows”, with the exception of those who served in the Armed Forces, as defined by Abu Obaida, the spokesman for the Ezedin al Qasam Brigades, the arm Hamas armed group that is holding the vast majority of the hostages. This is the case of Spanish Iván Illarramendi, captured with his wife, the Chilean-Israeli Loren Pamela Garcovich Montoya.

