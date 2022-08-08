Force is considered a means to achieve national interests, which ultimately contributes to increasing the power of the state in a positive relationship. The more the state achieves its interests, the stronger it is, and the stronger the state is able to achieve its interests. The concept of force in international relations is a measure of the state’s ability and strength, which is closely related to the authority and the imposition of hegemony and the vital space of states between coercion and compulsion of the other party with the aim of submission and acquiescence and targeting state revenues, and this is within a framework and specific choices made by the strong party at the expense of the weak party. And all this is through several stages and levels that may end with forced coercion.

Countries depend on advanced military capabilities and capabilities as the basis of the power of states in the past, and still do so with the addition of other no less important factors such as the struggle over the space domain and the imposition of sanctions, blockade and monopoly, economic, industrial and financial superiority, and knowledge and technical deprivation. The land, what is on it and what is below it, the geographical location, the area of ​​the state, its borders, its various outlets, natural resources and human capital are all within the arsenal of the power of states. The United States of America is one of the largest models of the concept of a state that possesses military, economic, geographic, geopolitical, geopolitical, knowledge, technological and intelligence capabilities, and the ability of strategic deterrence and its use of its location and natural resources as a source of strength, not to mention the attraction and development of the skilled human element, support for scientific research and innovation, patents, alliances, political and other blocs. political interests, preserving vital state interests and achieving hegemony and qualitative superiority over competitors.

Force is considered one of the means of imposing influence, and at the same time it is a tool to control and prevent the incursion of other countries into other affairs or vice versa, or the use of psychological and moral manipulation to influence the political system of the target country and undermine it through soft power, or the use of hard power through military force. Or resorting to sharp force through aggressive and subversive policies that governments use to overthrow the authorities of states, and this force cannot be described as hard power, soft or smart power that combines hard and soft, or comprehensive that combines all kinds of power in international relations.

Through the intelligent and comprehensive force, the transient force of “space-time”, or the super power has become the unwritten future direction of nations, where the major powers do not seek to influence, control, dominate and impose their wings on the other on this earth only, but also in outer space and decipher the secrets of the unknown space, taking into account Considering dimensions that were not included in the list of smart power weapons, which are the influence on the mind, heart and soul together through modern technologies and sciences that are not often circulated among the general public, and undeclared cognitive abilities that are harnessed to achieve superiority by combining physical, moral and mental strength, which are located in the dark area And unknowable forces are considered hidden, and in turn, economic power is the cornerstone of the rest of the underlying and perceived forces and their development.

The ability to influence others without an irresistible violent reaction, and regardless of the means, is the mission of governments to maintain the sustainability of development in their societies, and to make life resources and expand access to them at all costs as a firm belief. Force is considered a right of states to provide security and prosperity for the individual, and hence the right to use force and influence the international system before the local and regional has acquired a semi-official status, although international laws do not approve it because it was written in previous centuries, and is no longer suitable for the developments taking place, and therefore it is difficult through it Governance of the current world order. Chaos pervades the world today because of the large gap in this aspect, and the normative values ​​followed by the main actors in establishing those laws and legislation as part of the laws imposed by the victor over the loser, and even the amendments over the decades were confirming the dominance of the most powerful actors only.

Emirati writer and researcher on peaceful coexistence and intercultural dialogue