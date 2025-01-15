«Muscle is life. Muscle is health. This is how forceful nutritionist Pablo Ojeda is in the second episode of ‘The dilemma of (im)perfect bodies’the ABC podcast that examines our aesthetic obsessions.

We know by heart the recommendation to practice some sport or physical activity to stay in shape and take care of our health. But for some time now, social media users have seen an exponential increase in the number of accounts related to sports, whether from coaches who explain how to use dumbbells, from coaches who teach you how to do squats well or simply from people who want to show off their biceps and abs, the result of their endless sessions at the gym. And have you thought about how many of your friends have started running, playing paddle tennis or have become regulars at the gym?

This has led us on the ABC Podcast team to ask ourselves the true importance of being toned. Whether it really benefits us, or whether it is still a passing fad, or another imposition to achieve a supposed perfection. And the truth is that there is some truth in both statements.

Pablo Ojeda points out that being muscular is really important, and this is demonstrated by the data. According to him, “there are many studies where musculature is related to longevity; even with degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Therefore, being muscular is healthy. The nutritionist is concerned about the alarming incidence rate of sarcopenia, the destruction of muscle mass, after the age of 55. It may not sound worrying but, as Ojeda points out, this lack of muscle can lead to serious problems, for example, if at 70 years old we fall and break our hip. “Without muscle we are nothing,” he adds, and gives a very graphic example: between a sports center in Seville and a disadvantaged neighborhood like Las Tres Mil Viviendas there can be a difference in life expectancy of up to 10 years.









The influencer and fitness coach Sandra Padrino, better known by her name on social media, Sandrita PMalso points to those long-term benefits of having well-kept muscles: “Probably when time passes I will not have any problem lifting a jug alone when I am older or I will be able to get up from the seat because I have very strong legs.”

But being strong doesn’t mean having chiseled muscles. What’s more, the lack of visible results can do us more harm than good: “When a girl goes to the gym because she wants to reduce her belly and she thinks every day that she wants that result to materialize, she is missing how important it is to connect with enjoying the process. Therefore, it is very easy for them to give up on it, right? “Says Sandrita. Pablo Ojeda goes one step further: «Behind each body sculpted by the Greek gods there is brutal work and bestial sacrifice. And no obsession is positive. Beware of obsessions.

