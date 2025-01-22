For a long time, cosmetic surgery was not well regarded, at least what we considered to be done on a ‘whim’, such as adding more breasts or having a face lift. The results achieved with some procedures did not help much either, since naturalness was conspicuous by its absence. Those operations were too obvious, and there were even those who avoided acknowledging that they had gone under the knife.

But in recent years, it seems that the tables are turning. We no longer care about acknowledging that we have put ourselves in the hands of a plastic surgeon if in return we manage to put an end to the complexes that have been keeping us up at night for years or if we achieve that ideal of beauty to which we have long aspired. The Dr. Andrés Riveraplastic surgeon specialized in body contouring, who tells us when he began to notice that times were changing, and that he has operated on people who ask him to ‘show that they have had surgery’, because surgery is also a way to demonstrate financial power.

Having lost the shame when it comes to admitting that we have had surgery for purely aesthetic reasons has brought about another situation as curious as it is disturbing: celebrities and influencers also have no qualms when it comes to advertising certain procedures or clinics. And not everyone is happy with this blatant trivialization of surgery, especially when the target audience is mostly made up of young people or even minors, who follow their favorite influencers on social media. To talk about this situation we have the participation of Lorena Macías, the advertising creative and professor behind the well-known Instagram account @hazmeunafotoasiin which he points out these questionable practices of the new digital celebrities.

And since we are talking about social networks, we will study the role that magazines once had, the ‘platforms’ to which we went and continue to go to know all the trends of the moment, and which have always been pursued by a certain amount of controversy over their treatment. that they have traditionally made of bodies, or that commitment for decades to show physiques that did not usually deviate even a millimeter from the traditional canon of beauty. Are conventional media also knowing how to adapt to the times, is there room for bodies of all types? We will analyze it together with Manu Piñón, a journalist specialized in magazines and former editor-in-chief of Woman Today.









