Salvador Illa has two faces for the parties to the right of the PSC that, like the Socialists, defend a project of permanence of Catalonia in Spain. For Ciudadanos, PP and Vox, the socialist candidate is, on the one hand, responsible for a health management of the pandemic as outgoing Minister of Health that they describe as terrible. But, on the other hand, he is also the only constitutionalist politician who could win the elections to ERC and Junts, according to the polls, and lead an alternative sum to evict them from the Government of the Generalitat. Faced with the dilemma that arises, Ciudadanos is the only one who does not categorically rule out investing Illa.

The hare was launched by the secretary general of Vox, Javier Ortega Smith. He number two of the far-right party assured in an interview in the digital Ok diary on the 22nd that, if his party could prevent the pro-independence “and the coup plotters” from ruling in Catalonia after the February 14 elections, it would do “everything in its power” to prevent it. When asked if they would facilitate, then, a Government in the Generalitat chaired by Salvador Illa, the secretary general of Vox replied: “If you put me in the position of choosing between a Government chaired by the PSOE or a government of coup or separatists, yes we have to choose between the bad and the worst, we would choose the bad ”.

However, after the stir caused by his words, Ortega Smith and the party leadership rectified. “Vox will never facilitate your access [el del candidato socialista] to the Government of the Generalitat. PSC and ERC are partners in the Popular Front ”, the secretary general of Vox himself later said. For the ultras, Illa’s fate is different: “Her place is jail.”

The rectification of Vox, which its competitors believe is due to an involuntary error by Ortega Smith, reveals the dilemma faced by the parties against independence in Catalonia: what should have more weight, avoid another separatist Government or the rejection to the health management of the PSC candidate? The PP solves it as Vox, opposing to invest Illa. “He will not be president of the Generalitat with our vote. A consensus constitutionalist does. And that will never be Illa ”, defended the popular candidate, Alejandro Fernández. The PP maintains that if there is an alternative majority “you have to talk and reach agreements: also to elect a constitutionalist president better than the worst health minister in Europe,” says its candidate. “We will all have to be generous.”

The possibility that Illa took a step back is today science fiction, but the refusal of PP and Vox does anticipate a possible blockade in case the ballot boxes throw an alternative sum to that of the independentistas. At the top of the constitutionalist parties they do not rule out the scenario of an electoral repetition. The case is reminiscent of the crossroads of Ciudadanos in 2019, when it had to decide whether to invest Ada Colau as mayor of Barcelona so that the ERC candidate, Ernest Maragall, who had won the elections, would not govern. The decision of Cs, then led by Albert Rivera, was to break with Manuel Valls, his candidate, for giving the votes to the head of the commons list.

The paradox is that now, under the leadership of Inés Arrimadas, Ciudadanos has regained pragmatism and, unlike PP and Vox, does not categorically rule out investing Illa if necessary to evict ERC and Junts. Arrimadas’ offer to the PSC is a coalition government led by Ciudadanos, but when challenged by the case that Illa was left ahead, the leader of Cs does not close the door to support him. “If there is a constitutional sum, we will be up to the task, without any doubt,” he said on Monday in Zero Wave. Now, in Cs they warn that the key is not who wins, but who is able to build a majority. “The PP has vetoed Illa, but not Carrizosa. If it is necessary to understand with PP and Vox, the question is who has it easier ”, point out sources close to Arrimadas.