generally the physical activity It is done in the morning, well, at least it is one of the recommendations, but it is not a straitjacket, due to the occupations of the people, since the schedules are sent to pick up.

But for people who regularly do their physical activity in the morning, there is always a big question: is it good to do it with help?

(The drama of Ana María Bustamante, the cyclist who fights for her life)

(Daniel Cataño and Tolima receive punishments: these are the sanctions)

It is noted, or at least it is the most common, that exercise in aids is much more beneficial than at other times of the day.

What is said?

Experts warn that it can have an advantageous effect, but keeping some conditions, otherwise, it could even be risky.

An article in eldiario.es points out that before making a decision on the subject, certain details of the functioning of the metabolism of the human body must be known.

“When demanded, the body obtains energy from two sources: glycogen, which is sugar stored in the muscles, and fat, which accumulates in adipose tissue. In general, the organism resorts to both sources every time it has to make an effort”, he assures.

This exercise will allow you to tone your buttocks and legs at home or in the gym. See also Video: man insulted former president Álvaro Uribe in Argentina Photo: Instagram: @saschafitness

And he adds: “But it happens that, before breakfast, when long hours have passed since dinner -that is, since the last food intake-, glycogen reserves are very low. And that is why the body goes in search of its other great fuel: fat. That is the main benefit of exercising in an empty stomach.”

Is it true so beautiful?

The studies, warns the writing, ensure that in the morning and fasting the main thing is that you can burn body fat.

“One of the most important dates back a decade, when Tunisian scientists evaluated the effects of physical activity on men during Ramadan, the period during which Muslims fast during daylight hours,” the newspaper says.

“The conclusion of the work was that sport on an empty stomach contributes to the decrease in the percentage of body fat. A decrease that can be up to 20 percent greater than if you train after breakfast, according to another investigation, this one from the Cambridge University, UK. is assured.

It is noted that there are advantages because insulin sensitivity is improved and growth hormone secretion is increased.

Sure, not everything is good. It is assured that the experts have determined that training or playing sports in aids the problem is that the physical performance is lower.

“Therefore, exercise after a long period without eating food should be moderate. If the activity is intense, it will cause glycogen reserves to run out very quickly, which generates two negative consequences, above all”, says the study by elperiodico.es

Consequences

“On the one hand, since the body needs glucose, what is activated is a process called gluconeogenesis: the body takes protein from the muscles, breaks it down and “manufactures” in this way the glycogen it needs to keep working. Such a process is what in colloquial terms is known as “burning muscle mass”: the muscles lose size and weaken, and the body becomes more prone to tears, sprains and other injuries”, it is said.

Key is that it is known that there is also a greater risk of collapse. “A problem can be derived from hypoglycemia described in fatigue, cramps, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion and even loss of consciousness. In the most serious cases, life can even be put at risk,” they say.

You can start small and find ways to get more physical activity into your life.

What you have to keep in mind is that you have to avoid overexertion when practicing physical exercise, but more so when it is done on an empty stomach. And keep this in mind: burning more fat doesn’t always mean losing weight.

This indicates that exercising in an empty stomach has positive effects if it is physical activity of moderate or low intensity. “That is, in endurance tests (rather than strength) or when it comes to playing sports to avoid sedentary lifestyle and stay healthy”he says in the newspaper.

Going for a run or riding a bike with the goal of doing it over a long period of time and not passing speed tests that involve a demand is ideal.

“For the greatest efforts -those that imply the attempt to reach and exceed the maximum marks, that is, those that are necessary not only to maintain physical shape but to improve it– It is best to have breakfast before training. In this way, much more can be demanded of the body ”, it reads.

“Of course, elite athletes -or people who are very fond of training, who are in great physical shape- sometimes risk performing high-intensity exercises on an empty stomach, to take advantage of their aforementioned metabolic benefits. But it is important that they do it under the supervision of trainers and nutritionists”, they comment.

(Gerard Piqué talks about Shakira for the first time after their separation)

Sports