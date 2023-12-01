Our historical commentator Francisco Montesinos, who due to a technical problem had been marginalized from the comments section for a time, returns with a proof of Napoleon’s theorem, which we talked about last week:

“Let ABC be any triangle, D, E, F the third vertices of the equilateral triangles constructed respectively on each side and M, N, P their respective centers. Since M = A + D + B/3, N = B + E + C/3 and P = A + C + F/3 it is easy to see with some patience that (P – M)e^i(pi/3 ) = N – M, which proves the theorem. To prove the second part, it is enough to observe that M + N + P = A + B + C and divide both terms by 3, which is an immediate consequence of the fact that E + F + D = A + B + C. I have placed myself in an affine plane, which as is known is a space of points in the plane associated with a vector space. Although the beauty of the geometric proof of the theorem is unmatched, I believe that this one that I propose is not far behind due to its scope within its simplicity.”

More information

The Monge system

Adelaida López opportunely pointed out that among the mathematicians with whom Napoleon interacted, we cannot fail to mention Gaspard Monge, one of the fathers of descriptive geometry and creator of the dihedral system (also known, in his honor, as the Monge system), which he developed in his influential book Descriptive geometrypublished in 1799. Monge is also known, especially among economists, for his important contributions to solving optimization problems (but that’s another article).

The dihedral system, fundamental in technical drawing, consists of representing a three-dimensional object through its orthogonal projections on planes that intersect perpendicularly. Normally, the elevation or fontal view, the plan or top view and the profile or side view are shown, although sometimes two views are enough (the dreaded “monkeys” of engineering exams). I invite my astute readers to mentally reconstruct (or with pencil and paper) the objects whose orthogonal projections are shown below (the dotted lines represent hidden edges).

The dihedral system. Carlo Frabetti

And, as a note, an “oral monkey” (the simple description makes the drawing unnecessary) taken from an exam sixty years ago at the School of Industrial Engineers in Madrid:

The elevation (front view) of an object is a circle, and its plan (top view) is a square with a side equal to the diameter of the circle with its two diagonals. What object is it?

Napoleon’s retreat

It is well known that a chess game is the outline of a battle; but in the case of last week’s artistic finale, the author goes one step further, as it represents a real conflict. The black king is Napoleon. Box b1 is Moscow. Diagonal h1-a8 is the Berezina River. Box h8 is Paris. The white horses represent the Cossack cavalry. The queen on h1 is Marshal Mikhail Ilariónovich Golenishchev-Kutúzov. The white king is Tsar Alexander I. And there is a mate in 14 moves that correspond to the 14 days of Napoleon’s retreat until reaching Paris:

1. Cd2+, Ra2

2. Nc3+, Ra3

3. Cdb1+, Rb4

4. Ca2+, Rb5

5. Ca3+, Ra6

6. Nb4+, Ra7

7. Nb5+, Rb8

8. Ca6+, Rc8

9. Ca7+, Rd7

10. Nb8+, Ke7

11. Nc8+, Kf8

12. Nd7+, Kg8

13. Ne7+, Kh8

14. Rg2++

White can mate in fewer moves (how?), but in this way he only uses cavalry and pays homage to the memorable Russian victory of 1812 in 14 rounds.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_