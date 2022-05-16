Similar to what happened with the mythical garages of Silicon Valley –cradle of the great American technology companies– although more unique to the idiosyncrasy of the Spanish lifestyle and the forms of entrepreneurship in the Region of Murcia. Thus was born in a flat in Cartagena in 2008 the business project of Emilio Sánchez Escámez, an industrial engineer from the UPCT, who had previously studied Mechanical Engineering, and who decided to make his way with endless ideas to undertake his own adventure. The germ of what today is the firm IDEA Engineering, made up of a human team of more than 220 professionals.

A birth in the midst of a financial crisis, “where I had to spend all my savings” to boost the bet “at full throttle”, she recalls when looking back. Emilio has always sought to do things “in a different way than the pre-established one”, based on what he calls “my triple A shield: Attitude for knowledge; Aptitude to face the problems; and Action”. A formula with a clear aroma of Cartagena Asian coffee.

Because under the founding principle of “the engineering of the future in the present”, this company began to develop a pioneering multidisciplinary model in industry 4.0 to optimize the management and control of tasks, which has made it a benchmark in Spain. . In fact, this 46-year-old businessman, married and father of a 5-year-old girl, recently received from the hands of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the award from the Confederation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (Cepyme) in the innovation section, as as published THE TRUTH.

Its ‘digital twin’ methodology stands out to generate a virtual replica of the processes and be more productive



Currently, its offices are spread over Madrid, Cartagena, Elche, Castellón, Valencia, Jaén, Granada and Almería. An extensive network that has consolidated it as one of the main engineering companies in the field of integrating new technologies, offering the latest advances for the complete digitization of industrial environments. Its capacity to develop ‘software’ stands out, which has allowed it to position itself at the head of the ecosystems under the so-called ‘digital twin’.

It is a technology capable of generating a virtual replica of an industrial process or products that simulates real behavior in practice, through a computer system that combines technologies such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, among others. In this way, this regional company has managed to differentiate itself when it comes to serving its customers with the provision of “a 360º service”, he points out.

The application of BIM (building information modeling) technology stands out, a collaborative work methodology where detailed information on a building is managed, including aspects related to both its design and its maintenance during the cycle of a building, in order to avoid the loss of resources and more accurately manage the time in the execution of the structure. Exactly, its singular product of union of the physical world with the virtual one that represents a competitive advantage is called ‘Bim Digital Twin’.

A great evolution that has been reflected in the increase in its workforce in recent years and the diversification of its services: industrial project engineering, recruitment and outsourcing, turnkey projects (EPC), networks, architecture and digital transformation .

Thus, it has undertaken more than 700 projects both nationally and internationally, in more than 26 countries, in the industrial, oil, gas, mining, building, urban and energy sectors. In the latter, with sustainable actions, through its new ‘#IDEAgreen’ line focused on green hydrogen, electric mobility, renewable energies and bioclimatic architecture. Its clients include companies such as Iberdrola, Sacyr, Acciona, Técnicas Reunidas, Copisa, Accenture, TSK, Sabic, Ferrovial, CLH, Cepsa, IlBoc, Navantia, Repsol, OHL and Enagás.

9 million turnover



During the last two years, the business expansion carried out has led IDEA to increase its workforce from 112 to 240 people and, in terms of turnover, they have gone from 5.5 million euros in 2019 to closing 2021 close to 9 million. euros or, what is the same, has been close to doubling the billing.

Among its great challenges for the coming years is to introduce the ‘digital twin’ as a cornerstone of R&D developments, as well as a strong commitment to participate in the green hydrogen value chain. Without forgetting, the consolidation of the international commitment. In 2020 it was already part of a European project to facilitate the integration of renewable systems and accelerate the transition to smart energy.