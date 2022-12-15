Technologies are factors of inclusion and exclusion. The digital divide in Spain enhances social inequalities and distances the most vulnerable from digital administrative procedures, for example. The main reason is that, in an extremely digitized society, people who do not have access to this system are increasingly far from being able to perform essential tasks for their personal and social function, according to a study released today by the Ferrer i Guardia Foundation. In addition, the study also refutes the perception that covid-19 has reduced this gap: only a quarter of the sample believes that their digital skills have improved after the pandemic. This number drops to one in ten when looking at digitally vulnerable groups, such as those with little educational training, lower income and those over 65 years of age.

Sandra Gómez, coordinator of the investigation, explains to EL PAÍS that it is not a merely technological or infrastructure issue, but that it goes further and is about the ability and possibility of making beneficial use of devices and the internet. “There are a number of things that cannot be executed, and abilities that cannot be developed, if the person does not have access to the device”, affirms the researcher. The report concludes that only 16% of people with incomes of less than 1,100 euros have a laptop or desktop, a number that rises to 56% for those with incomes of more than 3,900 euros. Carried out with 2,500 residents in Spain aged 16 and over, the survey was carried out via telephone at the state level and shows that 91.6% of the population has access to the Internet connection, either fixed or through Mobile data. Even so, the access gap is not yet closed.

Owning the device is essential, but the key point of the study is in the use and use of these means, that is, the capacity and possibility of using information technologies to perform different functions on a day-to-day basis, such as obtaining information, carrying out paperwork, access services, study and work. “It affects absolutely all spheres of life: personal relationships, making an appointment, talking to your children’s school, the type of content you consume,” Gómez exemplifies and adds: “The social inequalities that we already know are reproduced and feeds back into the digital environment”.

There is a gender and generational gap. But the factors that most affect are “education and economic levels”, as insisted during the presentation of the work the professor of the Complutense University of Madrid José Manuel Robles. 68% of people who have not completed primary school have never used the internet, while the bulk of people who have secondary and higher education use it daily.

Educational training also shows the ability to carry out administrative tasks: while 88% of people without studies have never or almost never carried out procedures such as making appointments and making transfers on their own, around 80% of those with studies secondary or university studies do take them sporadically. It is the point where a great digital abyss has occurred, due to the rapid process of digital transformation of public administrations and other services. For this reason, the study concludes that carrying out digital procedures “constitutes the digital use in which a greater need for improvement has been perceived.”

Age is especially striking when analyzing the ability to verify the veracity and reliability of the information found on the Internet, in addition to aspects related to educational training. The low digital inclusion profile is characterized by a greater presence of women (63%), over 65 years of age (59.5%), retirees (61%); with incomes of less than €1,100/month (32%) and with primary studies (35%). In this group, almost 90% do not have any of the skills to solve problems through the Internet; only around 20% can verify the veracity and reliability of the information they find; less than 10% know how to say if the websites they consult are safe; and close to 90% have never used technology for office automation nor have they expressed their opinion in participatory processes (consultations, petitions, voting, etc.) through the Internet. “The digital sphere increases inequalities, because those who are more positioned get better performance from the internet, and the less positioned get less,” says Robles.

These difficulties generate a feeling of rejection. 27% of the group with less capacities consider that they have felt excluded with some frequency, because they have not known, wanted or been able to use them on some occasion. In addition, 42% affirm that the greatest difficulty is not having someone around to help in managing the technologies.

On the other hand, the high digital inclusion profile is almost equal (53% of men); with an age between 30 and 44 years (40%); with income between €1,800 and €2,700 (22.5%) and with higher education (54%). They are the ones who, in addition to using the benefits of the network, are capable of understanding the risks it presents.

