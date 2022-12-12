Genoa – Drawing the “Digital Strategy” of Liguria with the aim of starting, by the end of the regional legislature in 2025, 50 projects put together by Liguria Digitalealso on the basis of proposals from local bodies and associations, and merged into a substantial dossier drawn up by the commissioner for innovation and managing director of Liguria Digitale, Enrico Castanini.

This is the meaning of the event that began this morning inside the Maestrale room of the Magazzini del Cotone, in the old port, which includes a series of appointments and round tables dedicated to the various fields in which the action aimed at digitizing Liguria will unfold: from the world of work, business and training to health, passing through logistics, the environment and the energy up to culture and tourism.

The conference: updates

Enrico Castanini: “Seven fields of work in the Digital Strategy”

“There is true innovation only when the benefits are for everyone – explains with a quote from Henry Ford, Enrico Castanini, regional commissioner for innovation and managing director of Liguria Digitale – We have seven fields of work in the Digital Strategy that we have developed: the overall design consists of 50 projects divided into 71 interventions on digital networks (4 projects) training, research and work (9 projects) logistics (5), city services (7) culture and tourism (3), environment (4) health (18)”. The first part of Castanini’s presentation was illustrated through an avatar of the regional commissioner for innovation.

“We drew up a 300-page document, we got carried away by drafting a sort of ‘War and Peace’ of the digital strategy – continues Castanini – We have involved local bodies and associations who want to make a contribution. More than two thirds of the projects that we present today are already funded, for the others we will look for funds”.

Benveduti: “Our horizon must look to the next ten years”

The regional councilor with responsibility for innovation opened the works, Andrea Benveduti, for which “it is important to link digitization to a strategy, and we are lucky enough to have a very efficient machine like Liguria Digitale. Fifty projects are a lot, but if you don’t have a visionary idea you won’t go anywhere. The our horizon must look to the next ten years”.

The projects

Among the fifty projects, one of the largest chapters concerns healthcare, with for example the development of the Prenoto Salute platform, already activated this year (for example, vaccines will be added to online bookings) and Telemedicine applications but also the new Erzelli hospital, with research on computational medicine. At the network level, the aim is to equip the region with a single radio network for all those active in the emergency, but also to create a strategic cybersecurity hub linked to data processing. For businesses and the world of work the proposals vary from the “digital academy” for training to a portal that showcases typical Ligurian products. The port and transport world he is involved in the idea of ​​”smart” trucks and the platform to simplify logistic flows, while on the environment and energy there is a range from the information system of water safety plans to a digital archive of all emergencies in the area. And then again the digitization of the archives of artistic and cultural heritagethe citizen file for i municipal servicesthe public transport with digital and integrated ticketing on all vehicles.