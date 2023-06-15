The Digital School, one of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, opened 66 new digital learning centers in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, established in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, as part of the school’s initiatives aimed at disseminating digital education skills and solutions in the Arab region.

The announcement came to mark the launch of the second phase of the digital school initiative in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania during an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, conducted by the delegation of the digital school, which included the Acting Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and a member of the Board of Directors of the Digital School, Hammoud Al-Junaibi, and the Secretary-General of the Digital School, Dr. Walid Al Ali.

The visit aimed to learn about the developments of the digital school initiatives in Mauritania, which are carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of National Education and reform the educational system in Mauritania, and to strengthen its role, as it aims to attract 100,000 students and train 1,000 teachers to benefit from the digital school programs.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital School, confirmed that the digital school reflects the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the future of education, the next generation and the educational system. Which will be based on technological and digital solutions, as it embodies His Highness’s directives to actively contribute to building new generations in the Arab region, and empowering them with science and advanced technology, in order to contribute to an active role in creating a better future for societies.

The scholars said that the opening of 66 new digital learning centers in Mauritania comes after the great success achieved by the six digital learning centers that were launched in the first phase.

For his part, the Minister of National Education and Reform of the Educational System in Mauritania, Ibrahim Fal Mohamed Al-Amin, said: “As an embodiment of the fruitful cooperation between our country and the digital school, it was agreed to establish the digital school in Mauritania in 2021, and this project, in its first pilot phase, was able to open six digital centers.” It is equipped at the level of four preparatory schools and two primary schools for the benefit of 635 students, and 12 teachers have been trained in the field of digital education and three members of the work team.

He added, “In its second phase, the project aims to expand this experience to include 60 new schools, benefiting 20,000 students in the primary and preparatory stages. It will also train 146 teachers and increase the work team.”