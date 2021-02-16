The Digital School, the first integrated Arab digital school, has announced that the first experimental phase has begun in the UAE-Jordan camp for Syrian refugees in the Marijeeb Al-Fahd area in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to test the digital learning system it adopts and the content it provides in preparation for receiving the first batch of its students digitally in September 2021.

The experiment, organized by the Digital School in cooperation with the Jordanian Ministry of Education, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Jordan and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, involves students from the primary stage in the camp to test the educational content and the operational system adopted by the digital school, and to assess the extent of students’ interaction with the self-learning system. An accelerator that will help them compensate for what they have missed cognitively, catch up with their peers, and develop new learning skills.

The experimental phase of the digital school represents the first practical application to provide high-quality remote education in a smart and flexible way to students in the most vulnerable and disadvantaged community groups and refugees in Arab societies and the world in order to support and empower future generations with knowledge and opportunities that enable them to develop their capabilities and skills, and contribute positively to building their societies .

Specialist experience

The experimental phase of the digital school, which is supervised by a specialized educational team under the supervision of a member of the advisory board of the Global Alliance for the Future of Digital Learning, Professor Jan Blas from New York University, provides a specialized self-learning experience for each student in which the student is dependent on the percentage of the student’s understanding of scientific or linguistic concepts and others, and the size of his achievement of the requirements Daily, with regular review of results.

And part of the launch of the pilot phase was attended by Acting Chargé d’Affairs at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Khaled Ali Al-Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Education for Educational Affairs in Jordan, Dr. Nawaf Al-Ajarmah, Head of the Supervision Unit of Azraq and Zaatari Schools Dr. Nawwaf Al-Khawalda, and the media advisor at the Ministry Jordanian education and education Zaid Abu Zaid, the security director of the Marijeeb Al-Fahd camp, His Highness Moayad Al-Kfawin, the director of the Emirati-Jordanian camp and the leader of the Emirati relief team Ahmed Manea Al-Shamsi, the assistant director of the Emirati-Jordanian camp, Ali Saif Al-Kaabi, and a number of officials who visited the camp’s library, “The Big Heart Library”, where it is held Experience.

This experimental phase of the digital school tests the subjects of science, mathematics and the English language, to be followed later by the rest of the materials until the end of all experiments and tests in conjunction with the start of the new school year in September 2021, and all precautionary measures and divergences will be applied to preserve students ’health and prevent Covid-19 virus.

Phase

The experimental phase includes several steps, starting first with the stage of equipping the learning halls in the camp, with the electronic equipment that students need, including computers or tablets, in addition to providing an Internet connection.

This will be followed by the training phase of supervisors, on the best ways to use the digital school system, familiarize students with it, interact with them, and prepare to answer their questions and inquiries about the mechanism of its work.

Then, the students participating in the experiment are introduced to the mechanism of the accelerated education system that helps the late students to bridge the gap and bridge the gap and quickly catch up with the educational level of their peers through an education program based on the latest technologies that depend on learning sciences, data analysis and stimulating the recipient’s memory.

Then comes the stage of analyzing students’ achievement data, measuring their levels of interaction with the system, evaluating its results and educational outcomes that have been achieved, then determining the development potentials in the system and the educational experience, as well as testing the system for learning other materials such as the Arabic language.

all the subjects

The experimental period for the digital school system continues until August 2021 to test all educational materials in order to ensure the efficiency of the system, the quality of the user experience and the educational materials provided by the school digitally, after which the results will be evaluated and the recommendations made by the team supervising the process are included in the systems and content of the digital school.

Collaborate for education

The Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital School, Omar Sultan Al Olama, affirmed that providing innovative educational solutions that benefit from data analysis techniques and provide customized learning programs for each level of students in all circumstances enables new groups and constitutes a practical application in order to provide Learning options for all, therefore, there is regional and global interest in uniting efforts between government institutions, educational initiatives and international organizations to provide quality, advanced education that overcomes logistical challenges and expands the list of options available to students, especially in less fortunate societies.

He added that digital learning is the future, especially with the accelerating change in learning and work patterns, specifically after the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic globally, stressing the importance of data, tests and feedback in providing the educational community at the regional level with concrete data on how students interact with learning materials that employ the latest Technology has been found to evaluate the educational outcomes that the participants gain in the school in preparation for giving them better opportunities for self-directed and lifelong learning.

He stressed the importance of cooperation with experts and specialists from the best universities and international institutions to design, develop and implement initiatives that adopt the best methods in the field of digital, self and continuous education that puts students at the fingertips, especially in societies most in need of support, and new learning methods that help them develop self and advance in life.

Education for development

For his part, the Acting Chargé d’Affairs at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Khaled Al-Nuaimi, affirmed that education is the main tool for achieving sustainable development, pointing out that in light of the accelerated scientific and technological progress and in addition to the repercussions imposed by the Corona pandemic on the educational sector It is important to pay attention to distance education and the associated tools.

Al-Nuaimi thanked the Jordanian government in its various institutions and the Ministry of Education for the facilities and support provided for the success of the pilot phase of the digital school initiative, praising also the cooperation of the Emirati-Jordanian camp management to make the experiment a success.

A strategic choice

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Education for Educational Affairs in Jordan, Dr. Nawaf Al-Ajarmah, said that joint Arab and international cooperation to design the future of education and upgrade its methods is a strategic option supported by all educational and educational bodies in Jordan in order to reach quality education to the largest possible segment through technology applications and available digital solutions.

Dr. Al-Ajarmah affirmed Jordan’s readiness to share its experiences in the field of education with global initiatives at the level of the digital school initiative aimed at empowering learners, especially the less fortunate of them, pointing to the need to coordinate efforts to enhance self-learning and continuous learning opportunities and make them available to wider segments because education is a social value and an economic lever that changes Individuals and societies’ lives for the better.

Al-Ajarmah praised the level of preparation and the qualitative logistical preparations allocated by the experimental phase of the digital school of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in order to test the digital school system and its knowledge content in preparation for reaching more than one million students around the world in the next five years.

Education is a priority

And in a speech delivered by the Assistant Director of the Emirati Jordanian Camp Ali Saif Al Kaabi, on behalf of the Director of the Emirati Jordanian Camp, Leader of the Emirati Relief Team, His Excellency Ahmed Manea Al Shamsi: “Education is a priority in the United Arab Emirates as it is in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, so the Red Crescent Authority has not overlooked On the educational side of the refugees, we, as camp administration, provide all facilities and support for our students. “

In his speech, he also referred to the relief and humanitarian efforts and services carried out by the volunteers of the Emirates Red Crescent since the camp opened in 2013.

Comprehensive evaluation

In turn, the general coordinator of the digital school project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Dr. Walid Al Ali, said that the experimental phase of the digital school aims to evaluate the students’ experience and levels of their interaction with the systems and the content of the educational process to be developed successively through all stages of the experience that were designed in cooperation with the elite Of educational experts and educators under the supervision of consultants from international universities, within the framework of the agreements of understanding, cooperation and strategic partnerships between the digital school and international organizations and advanced academic institutions in the field of developing teaching and learning mechanisms.

Dr. Al Ali pointed out that the experimental phase of the digital school includes conducting daily assessment tests for the participants, at the end of which the students participate in a set of educational games that aim to probe their acquired knowledge and develop and stimulate the students’ cognitive and behavioral skills.

Dr. Al Ali explained that cooperation with the Jordanian educational authorities and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, which has logistical expertise and presence on the ground, contributes to strengthening communication channels with students and direct interaction with their families from residents of local communities and supports achieving the goals of the digital school by reaching all students and providing education and cognitive empowerment in Access them anytime, anywhere using flexible digital solutions. Al Ali emphasized that the pilot phase will extend to students in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq later during the current year and will include different educational stages as well as experimenting with other components of the digital school systems.

Evaluation

The experimental phase lasts for 60 hours of learning with the participation of 60 students from the fifth and sixth grades of primary school, divided into two groups, and they test the system and its content at a rate of two hours per day for each group under the supervision of 4 supervisors. This phase of the experiment is followed by a second phase that includes assessment with the aim of adding more educational and behavioral materials for students.

Arab digital school

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the “digital school” initiative on November 11, 2020, as the first integrated Arab digital school that provides remote education in a smart and flexible way for students of various social, economic and educational levels. And from anywhere in the world, targeting primarily the most vulnerable and disadvantaged community groups and refugees in Arab societies and the world. The digital school, which targets more than one million students in the first five years, will provide a modern educational curriculum, based on the latest technologies of innovation and artificial intelligence, in order to enhance students’ abilities to self-learn and acquire knowledge and skills in various fields.





