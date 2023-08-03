The Bank of Russia approved the digital ruble logo

The Board of Directors of the Central Bank approved the logo of the digital ruble, consisting of the sign of the ruble connected to each other and the circle framing it. The last one, like explained the regulator, on the one hand, repeats the shape of a traditional coin, and on the other hand, it echoes the logo of the Bank of Russia.

The main colors of the new digital ruble logo will be coral-scarlet and white. A white image on a red background and the reverse combination are provided. The logo will be integrated into banking mobile applications through which users will be able to open digital wallets and conduct transactions with digital rubles.

On August 1, a law on the digital ruble began to operate in Russia, which will be issued along with existing forms of money. It became the third form of national currency along with cash and non-cash. It will be possible to store digital rubles and make transactions with them on a special platform, the operator of which will be the Bank of Russia.

A digital ruble is a digital code stored in a special electronic wallet. A means of payment differs from cryptocurrencies in that it is issued exclusively by the Central Bank and is provided by its reserves.