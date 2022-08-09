Jim VandeHei has done it again. He left the Washington Post to launch in 2007 Political, which soon became the most influential digital native medium in the United States. In 2016, after internal tensions over the strategy of Political, VandeHei left the publication along with one of its best-known journalists, Mike Allen, and the publication’s chief revenue officer, Roy Schwartz. Together they founded Axios, which since its launch in 2017 has been another resounding success, as certified by the sale to the Cox business group for 525 million dollars (about 515 million euros).

Axios Y Political They are very different mediums. While Political post long stories with lots of sources and lots of context, Axios has opted for concise messages highlight the most relevant. His news is not only short, but is presented with bullet points to highlight the essential points, with an analytical approach. They are not literary texts, but almost schemes or reports. VandeHei defined very graphically that his purpose was to achieve a mixture of The Economist and Twitter.

The two mediums, however, have more in common than meets the eye. They have put quality first. They do not look for an easy audience and disregard some relevant topics if they see that they cannot provide added value. They invest in journalists with experience, sources and analytical skills. And they have a mixed model. Along with the open publication of their news, they have developed another payment model, and at high prices, in which they use that knowledge and access to sources to distribute exclusive newsletters with news, analysis and passwords for subscribers.

“Each article will be written or produced to inform, analyze and explain. Axios it will never be a platform for incitement or discussion. We will never have an opinion section”, maintains the media in its declaration of principles, in which all employees are asked to refrain from taking or defending public positions on political issues. “We will sacrifice scale for quality, and we will always try to save you time by delivering content in the most efficient and healthy way”, he also points out.

Axios It came out just in time to ride the wave of news interest that Donald Trump’s presidency aroused. In its sixth year of life, the company is expected to have a turnover of about 100 million dollars, so that the price at which it has been valued represents more than five times its income.

It is a multiplier similar to the one that the German group Axel Springer bought Political in 2021, when it paid around $1 billion. New York Times I buy The Athletic earlier this year for $550 million, about 10 times its revenue. They are the three largest digital native media operations in the United States. In 2011, AOL bought for $315 million the Huffington Post, later sold to Buzzfeed.

Axel Springer, who had also bought in 2015 Business Insider for about 340 million dollars, was negotiating last year to acquire Axios at the same time that Political, but negotiations broke down. According to the version to which the digital medium refers, the breakup was due to the fact that the German group wanted to put VandeHei both at the head of the union of Political with Axios, but keeping it secret until the last moment, given the tensions that accompanied his departure from the first medium, so that the shareholders of Political they could not back down, a procedure that VandeHei did not like.

Axios, Focused on politics, technology and corporates, it has been in profit from the start, so it has a strong cash position from previous funding rounds. Since 2020, it has embarked on an expansion race to open local editions in many of the main cities in the United States.

The buyer is Cox Enterprises, a Georgia group focused primarily on telecommunications, but which has its origins in what is now The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a diary that he still has, next to the Dayton DailyNews and other Ohio newspapers. “Our company started in the media business, and we have always been passionate about journalism,” said Cox CEO Alex Taylor. in the statement announcing the operation. Cox is both a giant with some $20 billion in annual turnover and a family business.

Cox will control the board of directors with four seats, including one for Taylor. The three co-founders (VandeHei, Allen and Schwartz) will remain directors. Axios management will maintain editorial control of the company and management of day-to-day operations. The deal is structured to incentivize Axios Media’s management and current employees to stay with the company.

Axios Media’s communications software business, Axios HQ, will become an independent company majority owned by the founders with Cox as the sole minority investor. Jim VandeHei will be chairman of the company’s board of directors and Roy Schwartz will be its CEO. The division plans to double in size next year and triple its revenue, which last year was $6 million.

According to the media itself, most of Axios Media’s income comes from the advertising it inserts in its 19 national newsletters, its website and its podcasts. It has recently launched a professional news subscription, called Axios Pro, to provide investors and professionals with analysis and news about their sectors.

After five years of life, Axios Media has more than 500 employees, of which almost 100 work for Axios HQ and more than 75 for Axios Local. Axios Local is already present in 24 cities and plans to reach 30 by the end of the year. The ultimate goal would be to reach hundreds of cities over time.