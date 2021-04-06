‘Take me to another world’ is the title of the first exhibition dedicated in Spain to Charlotte Johannesson (Malmö, Sweden, 1943), textile artist and pioneer in digital graphic practice. The Museo Reina Sofía shows until August 16 the journey from the loom to the pixel of this creator and activist, an early synchronizer of two plastic languages ​​as distant in appearance as the millenary technique of weaving and computer programming.

Curated by Lars Bang Larsen and Mats Stjernstedt, the show brings together some 150 works that include textiles from their early days, both originals and reproductions of disappeared works, five of them made for this show. The artist has also created fifteen new pieces from digital designs from the 80s rewoven on a digital loom.

His designs are shown on two supports: printed on paper or through gigantic digital projections, which allows us to see the evolution of his images and his research with color and the computerized production line. The most striking and recognizable are his portraits of Ronald Reagan, David Bowie or Boy George. «They are images, not ornamental and decorative elements. She claims them as something that reflects and questions society. Interested in cultural and countercultural icons, such as the Sex Pistols, her work questions the dominant artistic canon of the time, ”says the museum’s director, Manuel Borja-Villel. Using a material and a technique traditionally associated with the feminine world and the artisanal world, and images from comics and the media “makes them a vehicle for feminist denunciation, as in the work ‘I’m No Angel'”, she adds.

Initially self-taught, Johannesson trained in traditional crafts at an arts and crafts school in Malmö “where you were not allowed to have ideas of your own.” In 1966, together with her husband, the artist Sture Johannesson, she founded a textile company that she called Cannabis, since they experimented with fabrics created with hemp fibers.

His first works are tapestries made on a vertical loom and inspired by the Swedish-Norwegian weaver Hannah Ryggen. In the 1970s he jumped from traditional textiles to computer-generated design and in 1978 he traveled to California and bought an Apple II Plus, with which he began to draw before specific programs existed.

The artist and her partner founded the Digitalteatern in their own home, a pioneering experimental workshop in the production of computer images active between 1981 and 1985. Sture focused on the more technical aspects and Charlotte created the images. Shortly after, when Apple introduced its new generation of computers with a closed graphical interface in 1984, the artist felt more limited in exploring her creativity. The Digitalteatern would lose steam and eventually shut down, and Johannesson largely abandoned his artistic endeavors.