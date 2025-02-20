Business digitalization, more than a trend, has become the central axis so that autonomous and small businesses can compete in an increasingly connected world. However, many times, the lack of resources limits the adoption of avant -garde technological solutions. This is where the digital kit comes into play, an initiative backed by European funds, which provides aid of up to 1,000 euros to facilitate technological modernization.

In this context, Dell Technologies and Intel® have joined strength to offer solutions that combine innovation, efficiency and comprehensive accompaniment, helping self -employed and SMEs to make the leap into the digital future.

Dell Technologies + Intel®

Equipment designed to make a difference

One of the main attractions of this collaboration is the incorporation of state -of -the -art technology. Dell devices have Lake Intel® Core Ultra (series 2), which stand out for their superior performance and energy efficiency. In addition, they integrate a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) designed to withstand advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications, providing a level of technological capacity that, until now, was reserved for large corporations.





Among the most prominent teams are:

Latitude 7450: a robust laptop that combines durability, prolonged autonomy and a design designed to resist the daily business rhythm. Latitude 3450 and Latitude 3550: with 14 and 16 inches screens, respectively, they are optimized to offer agile and reliable performance. Optiplex MFF: a compact desktop computer, perfect for offices with reduced space, but with high processing demands.

In addition, all equipment includes Windows 11, which ensures a more intuitive and productive user experience thanks to the advanced tools that this operating system puts available to companies.

Digitalize yourself: Dell’s support

One of the greatest barriers for many SMEs and self -employed is the complexity that implies managing aid and subsidies. Aware of this, Dell offers a complete service that guides the beneficiaries from the beginning to the end of the process. This accompaniment includes the initial advice, the request for the digital kit and the implementation of the acquired technological tools.

Thanks to this help, any small business can transform its technological infrastructure in a simple and without administrative complications, focusing solely on the benefits that digitalization will contribute to its daily operation.

To know how Dell facilitates this process, you can access your page dedicated to the digital kit.



Dell Technologies + Intel®

Why bet on digitalization now?

Business competitiveness in Spain depends, to a large extent, on the capacity of companies to adapt to the digital environment. According to recent studies, those that invest in technology not only improve their operational efficiency, but also increase their response capacity against market changes and consumer demands.

The digital kit program, in collaboration with technological partners such as Dell and Intel®, offers a unique modernization opportunity that combines direct subsidies with access to high performance devices. This synergy between financial aid and avant -garde technology is designed to boost self -employed and small businesses towards a more competitive, efficient and sustainable future.

Those interested in obtaining more details about this initiative can consult how to benefit from the program in the Official Dell Site.

An opportunity not to miss

The collaboration between Dell and Intel® not only provides access to the latest equipment, but also marks a milestone in how small businesses can embrace digital transformation in a simple and accessible way.

With the subsidy of the digital kit, companies have in their hands the possibility of equipping with advanced technologies that will allow them to operate more quickly, efficiency and safety. All supported by Dell’s commitment to make this process easy and transparent.

Because the future of business becomes digitized, and now it is simpler than ever thanks to programs like this.