The digital government has warned travelers abroad against violating local laws applied by destinations, stressing that adherence to the customs and systems in force in foreign countries avoids many problems for travelers.

She stressed the need to pay attention to a set of instructions and alerts when preparing to travel abroad, including checking the type and validity of the passport, visa requirements for the country to travel to, reading the important instructions provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the website, and reviewing the local laws of the intended destination.

She stressed that the UAE is keen to facilitate the travel and residence of citizens, and to protect them from any difficulties, problems or obstacles that they may encounter, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides a number of important instructions that help them and help them if they wish to travel abroad.

She emphasized that respect for laws and adherence to the customs and systems in force in foreign countries; It avoids travelers many problems, and makes them the best representatives of the UAE in an honorable way abroad.

It recommended that citizens adhere to the law banning the burqa (the niqab) applied in some European countries and cities, which prohibits wearing it in institutions and public places, in order to avoid legal accountability or imposing fines resulting from violating this law.

Note that the European countries that apply the law and prohibit the wearing of the veil are France, Belgium and the Netherlands, in addition to some European countries that are committed to applying the ban in certain cities, such as the Spanish city of Barcelona, ​​as did the Danish courts, the German state of Hesse, and a number of Italian cities.

The government stressed the need for citizens to cooperate with the official authorities upon their arrival at the airport of the destination country, and to disclose some important personal information if requested, such as the duration of stay, place of residence, travel ticket, date of return, and the amount of money carried in cash during their presence in the host country.

And she directed a set of instructions before planning travel, stating that it is advisable to check and solve any problems that may prevent the traveler or stop his travel through passport control at the country’s airports, and if necessary, the traveler can seek help from a lawyer, or contact the nearest office of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, or the police in your area, to inquire and get advice. She also stressed the importance of verifying the validity of your passport before traveling, and its machine-readability, or as it is called an “electronic passport”, as many countries do not accept non-electronic passports.

She indicated that citizens of the UAE can check the validity of their passports through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Nationality Section, and expatriates residing in the UAE can verify the validity of their passports and issue or renew them by contacting their embassy or consulate accredited in the country.

Everyone can also communicate with the accredited missions, embassies and consulates of countries in the UAE to find out whether they require electronic passports or not, and any other requirements to be able to travel to a particular country.

It is also possible to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the UAE or through the call center at (80044444) for any inquiries regarding travel. It advised citizens and residents to contact the embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions accredited in the UAE of the countries they wish to travel to, to inquire about procedures for obtaining an entry visa, and related information.

Outsourcing visa issuance services

The digital government pointed out that several countries have outsourced entry visa services to intermediary offices, such as the “VSF global” office, noting the increase in the number of countries that allow citizens of the country to enter their territory with a regular passport without a prior visa, including those that grant their visas to citizens through Arrival airports, entry ports, or through the Internet.