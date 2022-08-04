The UAE Digital Government has warned users of the Internet and social networking sites against committing 20 prohibited behaviors, the perpetrators of which are subject to legal accountability, including spreading and circulating rumors on social media, and publishing data or information that does not comply with media content standards.

She confirmed the commencement of the law on combating rumors and cybercrime, Federal Decree Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime last January, and it replaces the previous Federal Law Decree Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding combating information technology crimes.

She stressed that the law aims to provide a comprehensive legal framework to enhance the protection of society from cyber crimes committed through Internet networks and technologies, and seeks to protect government websites and databases in the UAE, combat the spread of rumors and fake news, and electronic fraud, and maintain privacy and personal rights. .

She pointed out that the law clarifies crimes and penalties against any person who may create or use a website or any information technology means to penetrate, attack or tamper with information systems and government data, or publish false information, or information that harms the interests and security of the UAE. It reviewed the most prominent 20 electronic crimes covered by the law, including: creating or modifying electronic robots to transmit false data in the country, forging electronic documents, assaulting personal data and information, manipulating medical data, bank accounts and secret codes, electronic begging, publishing data or information that does not comply with content standards. media, making illegal content available and refraining from removing it, creating or managing a website for human trafficking, inciting debauchery, publishing pornographic materials and violating public morals, transferring, possessing, using or acquiring illegal funds, fraud, extortion and threats, slander, conducting Statistical surveys or surveys without a license, misleading consumer advertising or promotion, promotion of medical products without a license, advocacy and promotion of demonstrations without a license, incitement to disobey legislation, offending a foreign country, trafficking and promotion of firearms, ammunition or explosives, and misleading consumer advertising or promotion .