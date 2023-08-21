The UAE’s digital government alerted travelers to the country to prohibited and restricted goods, pointing out that the entry or export of certain goods is prohibited, and some restrictions are imposed on other goods.

And she indicated that the restricted goods need prior permission from the competent authorities, explaining that they are the goods whose import and export are restricted under the provisions of the unified customs law of the Gulf Cooperation Council states or any other law, and they need prior permission from the competent authorities before importing them.

As for the prohibited goods, they are those that the state prohibits importing or exporting in accordance with the customs law and the competent authorities in the state.

She stated that the UAE has drawn up a list of prohibited materials, including but not limited to drugs, prescriptions that contain narcotic substances, pirated contents, counterfeit currencies, materials used in black magic or sorcery, publications and artwork that contradict religious teachings and values, tools and devices. gambling.

As for the restricted commodities, they include: live animals, plants, fertilizers and pesticides, as they require permission from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. And weapons, ammunition, explosives and fireworks, as you need permission from the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, and the Ministry of the Interior. And medicines, drugs, equipment, devices and medical machines, as you need permission from the Ministry of Health and Community Protection. And publications, publications and media products, as they need permission from the Ministry of Culture and Youth. and products related to nuclear energy, as they require permission from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Energy. transmitters and wireless devices, as you need permission from the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government. And alcoholic beverages, as you need permission from the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police. Cosmetic and personal care products and cigarettes made from tobacco, as they need permission from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The digital government alerted to the crime of customs smuggling, its forms and punishment, as it indicated that customs smuggling is the entry or attempt to enter or remove goods to or from the country without paying customs duties in whole or in part, or in violation of the provisions of prevention or restriction contained in the Unified Customs Law of the Arab Gulf States. Or other laws and regulations in force in the country.

She referred to forms of customs smuggling, which include failure to bring the goods upon entering the country to the first customs office, the traveler’s failure to declare the goods of a commercial nature with him, the goods bypassing the customs office without declaring them, submitting forged documents or placing false marks to evade customs duties or to bypass the prohibition provisions. Recording, transferring prohibited or restricted goods or possessing them without providing proof of their import in a legal manner, and discovering hidden goods that were not declared.

As for the penalty for the smuggling crime, the digital government stated that, according to the Unified Customs Law, it ranged between a financial fine and imprisonment, or one of these two penalties, or the confiscation of goods and tools used in smuggling, depending on the type of smuggling crime and the smuggled good.

She noted that the UAE government imposes customs duties on the import and export of commercial goods.