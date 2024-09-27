You pay with your phone, the thing works as a public transport card and as a key for your car and your front door. Apparently you can even make calls with it. To complete your complete dependence on the device, a digital driver’s license is also coming in Europe. Then you really can’t leave home with a 10 percent battery. This digital driver’s license already exists in the US, but it has a major disadvantage.

In the US states of California, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii and Ohio, you can now add your driver’s license to your Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. So if you are pulled over by the police, you can identify yourself completely legally with your phone. That sounds extremely useful, but websites like The Verge advise not to give your phone to the officer.

Why you shouldn’t hand over your phone

In the US, agents need a warrant to look at your phone. You know it from films where rebellious suspects first ask for a warrant to ask. Only if you give an unlocked phone to an officer to show your driver’s license, you automatically give permission to search your phone. And you seem to want that – especially not in the US.

Even if you have nothing to hide, it is not advisable to hand over your phone. The Verge explains, “You’re just opening yourself up to abuse, to mistakes, to mistakes. There could be a coincidence that landed you at the scene of a crime you weren’t even aware of.” Nor should you assume that the officer has no ill will. Cozy there.

The digital driving license is coming in the Netherlands

The Decentralized Europe Knowledge Center talks about the digital driving license for Europe: ‘Based on the current proposal, it will also be possible to make a digital driving license available on mobile phones. The digital driver’s license will be given full equivalence compared to the physical driver’s license.’ An exact date when you can leave the house completely without a wallet is not known. But maybe it is better to put your driver’s license in the back of your case.