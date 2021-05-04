The productive wheel of agricultural machinery does not stop. The companies in the sector continue to invest this year in new developments, and providing training for a better use of the equipment.

A tour of different brands, items and products, which are part of the Great Agro Community from Expoagro Digital allows you to analyze different financing alternatives with the commercial representatives of each company.

In this sense, Javier Grasso, commercial manager of Metalfor, a leading company in spraying and fertilization, said: “As every year, we signed agreements with the vast majority of banks, offering excellent alternatives of fixed rates and in pesos. In addition, we provide direct financing from the factory with terms ranging from 6 months to 2 years, without interest for all our used and repaired equipment ”.

In the same line, Mainero has agreements with most banks. “This collaborates in the subsidy of rates so that they are more accessible for the producer or contractor. We also have two-year own financing for corn heads and up to a year for the rest of the implements ”, explained Guillermo Bonillo, Sales manager of the company located in Bell Ville.

Since Fertec, Esteban Giammalva, Head of Marketing and Communication, pointed out that “they offer financing of up to 60 months with pledge credits, 10% discount for cash businesses and we pay a 10% for operations with exchange cereal”.

Agricultural machinery companies have continued to work with sanitary protocols and in many cases, such as Fertec in Córdoba, they were able to grow to provide new equipment and better services.

Regarding harvesters, Vassalli exposes Special discounts. “We also expanded the 2-year axial warranty, something that no one else has, “said Héctor Sendoya, commercial director of the company located in Firmat, Santa Fe.

Meanwhile, since Corn, the Cordoba factory with more than 60 years of experience producing heads, reported that they have “a good advance purchase promotion”.

New irons and advice

Among the new launches, it should be noted that Metalfor recently presented the new combine Axial 2635 of national industry that promises to be a great competitor in the field. Among the aspects of the new agricultural iron, the following stand out: excellent agronomic performance in different crops; low maintenance cost, and the quality of grain delivered, among others.

The Metalfor Axial 2635 combine harvester, one of the latest innovations promoted at Expoagro Digital, at fixed rates and in pesos.

In line with the news, there are various developments of Fertec that will be presented during 2021: complementary application systems, measuring devices, digital farming tools and new automatisms, both in fertilizer application and logistics.

The company will also focus on training. In April it will launch the “Perfomance Test”, with which live technical conferences will be generated throughout the country to show in action the results offered by its Series 6. “During this year we will launch a certification for applicators in order to professionalize this work in which precision makes a difference, not only economic but also environmental “Giammalva indicated. And I add: “Ecomanagment launches, also in April, the “Compostour” that will take to various productive regions, comprehensive solutions for agroindustrial waste management from a “Triple Positive Impact” perspective ”.

On the other hand, Bonillo de Mainero, assured that “it has continued to invest in R&D, working hard on the permanent updating of existing products and on the development of new models. So we have planned for this year novelties in all the product areas we work with: mixer, harvest, post-harvest and haymaking”.

Round balers are one of the mechanized equipment in livestock that is constantly evolving.

From the second semester of the year, from Maizco they anticipated that they will be able to see some news. They will also carry out Draper use and maintenance trainings DM200F.

In line with the advisory service, Sendoya de Vassalli, said: “We have courses for our commercial network, which are the ones that serve the end customer. Anyway, as the company provides personalized advice for the commissioning in the field of the combines, there is a first instance of practical training for the owner of the equipment”.

All interested parties can access the Great Agro Community for free and use its services. In this sense, By clicking on the button Companies you can filter by category, visit and know virtually the news of each company.

