Miguel Linera and his team had been working in the real estate sector for some time, in which they had built different technologies, such as transaction software, Arex, which ended up buying in 2022 Architrave, real estate asset management platform. Despite the sale they continued working on the project for another year, but they ended up going out to create the startup Silkwhere they have developed a rental payment processor. “We wanted to align the incentives of both parties, from the owner, who wants to receive the money every month, and the tenant, to whom we provide that payment,” says Linera. In 2023, together with Ignacio Suárez and Alfonso Chaparro, the three partners ventured into this new project convinced that the future is able to pay the rent as one wants. “In the real estate sector of Spain the means of payment are very outdated and the tenant sees the owner as an enemy,” explains the co -founder.

To develop this platform they chose to have a simple integration, with a flexible API, Silk Pay, which “connects with any real estate software, reducing administrative tasks and avoiding errors.” They manage payments recurrent, automating monthly charge offering greater control to owners and tenants. The platform allows real -time monitoring, facilitating the monitoring of each payment for both parties, promoting transparency and communication. In addition, it sends reminders that minimize delays and improve punctuality in transactions.

And decided to incorporate at the same time a loyalty program that offers tenants the possibility of obtaining points in each transaction. They have More than 150 associated brandsincluding Miravia, Justeat, Nike, Adidas, Iberia and Sephora. “You can use your points to reduce the costs of your rent,” says Miguel Linera. It advances that among the plans is to be able to launch a card with which, when paying, the tenants can win more points.

Silk’s business is in processing, since they charge a percentage of the transaction and when the tenants buy through the brand. They have more than 900 users and have processed more than half a million euros in rent. «When we started we thought we would have high -rental clients of the center of Madrid and the truth is that there is a lot of variety, we have from rentals of 400 to 5,000 euros. In addition, we are also having foreign clients, who are very comfortable because we process payment with international cards, ”says the co -founder. Usually, their customers are young people.









Expansion

Based in Madrid, they want to reinforce their presence throughout Spain and make the leap to other European cities, promoting the digitalization of the rental market. They have already begun to process in London and Munich. “There are payment platforms in Europe, but they are designed for e-commerce, they are not intended for the real estate sector,” says Linera. Silk made an investment round of 770,000 euros backed by Socimi Ktesios, Grupo Link, Grupo Hive and several ‘Business Angels’. For its expansion they hope to have more financial support until the end of the year.

Miguel Linera is very satisfied for having introduced into the market something that “the sector needed” and does not doubt that many possibilities await them. For example, fractional payment.