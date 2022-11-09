Promotional image of the Beat digital application in Mexico. RR.SS.

The inhabitants of Mexico City will no longer be able to order a Tesla from their cell phone. The Beat digital application, which made electric vehicles its main attraction, has announced that it is leaving the five Latin American countries where it has been operating since 2019, starting this Wednesday, to focus on European markets. For four years, the region has become a highly competitive battlefield between the different platforms, which seek to respond to the high demand for fast and safe travel.

Beat, founded in Greece in 2011, has said the exit is due to a decision to focus on Europe. “Due to a clear strategic decision by our investors to focus on our European markets, we have decided to stop investing in Latin America,” he said in a statement. However, only in August, the newly appointed vice president for the region, Hans Hanckes, assured that his goal was to expand the application to other countries in the area.

The company, whose investors include the automotive companies BMW and Mercedes Benz, operated in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Chile and differed from its competitors by a clear commitment to electric vehicles, such as Tesla. It also offered a lower-priced option of cars from other brands, Beat Zero. According to the website, the company had 800,000 registered drivers in the six countries and 15 cities where it circulated. In Mexico, it worked only in wealthy neighborhoods of the capital.

The company landed in Latin America three years ago. It was the last of the four major platforms to reach a highly disputed market such as Mexico, the largest in Latin America after Brazil. In Mexico, Uber, the leader in the sector, has around 200,000 drivers. The Chinese Didi arrived at the end of 2018 and immediately made a dent with an offer of cheaper prices. Cabify, smaller than the other two, specializes in business travel.

After a strong expansion, the applications have ignited a lively debate in the region over the payment of appropriate taxes and disputes with the taxi union. Mexican federal authorities recently tried to restrict platform vehicle access to Mexico City’s international airport to respond to complaints from taxi drivers, who have staged protests over the years over the loss of customers. With the pandemic and mobility restrictions, Beat and its competitors had to face the biggest crisis since their creation.

