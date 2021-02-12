With no Argentine singles at the Australian Open, with Nadia Podoroska losing in the second round and Diego Schwartzman doing the same in the third, it is not the intention to analyze the performance that the Argentines had in the tournament but to focus and attention on what happens with national tennis in relation to the international context and the new reality, especially with the difficulties that are added to the players to be able to hold on to the ranking and to be able to grow in it.

Because of the difficulties that Argentine tennis historically had in developing players between economic fluctuations, long distances and the obligation to go very, very long and not recommended many times with pockets never too inflated (that is a conditioning factor), we must add the new reality of the pandemic in which the rankings had their modifications due to the imputation of the points. That perhaps benefited some who had very good performances prior to the pandemic because those points, instead of lasting 12 months, were extended to 24, something that will progressively change in the coming weeks.

Russian Aslan Karatsev surprised Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the third round of. Photo: AFP

But, on the other hand, also the disappearance of many Futures that are those of the initiation caused that many players lost in a certain way a lot of score; So those players like Thiago Tirante, Sebastián Báez, Juan Manuel Cerúndolo and many others who try to grow and have a huge hierarchy and a great future in terms of their ability, are facing this difficulty in moving forward.

All added to the fact that the pandemic forced many tournaments to have piled up generating gaps. And that really motivated a madness because those players with rankings with which historically they would have to have directly accessed certain tournaments, they had to play rankings, which is much more difficult. And that created an even greater level of difficulties.

In addition to this, tournaments are beginning to be in private hands, in companies, and that also means that invitations, wild cards, are destined for convenience players of those companies, which is logical and understandable also even if there are no issues of merit to deliver. This leads us to think how sometimes Europe, unlike us, has the possibility of developing players who later become big stars.

Here are the Italian examples of Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner, two players who, although they had very good performances, could also have the support of receiving an innumerable amount of wild cards that allowed them to add. It is true that they had the hierarchy to capitalize on that support and optimize the points to grow, but if they might have been born in these latitudes, I would like to know if they had the same chance to improve themselves and to be where they are today.

That is why all those Argentine players have a much higher level of demand and the effort they make is much greater. That forces them to be very attentive and, above all, that they do not have to confuse liveliness with intelligence, although in some cases, and given these circumstances, a combination of both is needed; however obviously intelligence must be above all else. Intelligence, both of them and of their environment and of all those who can build a bridge for these players to continue growing, becomes essential.

The Argentine tennis player has always been characterized throughout history by his claw and his unmatched ability to excel. Although, on the other hand, it is necessary to ensure that many talents do not stay on the road precisely because of those difficulties that are mentioned.